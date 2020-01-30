Arsenal reportedly miss out after holding talks with £12m talent; he's allegedly joining PL rivals

Pep Guardiola has reportedly beaten his former No.2 Mikel Arteta with Manchester City set to sign Coritiba starlet Yan Couto ahead of Arsenal.

Arsenal are set to miss out on young defender Yan Couto with ESPN claiming that Mikel Arteta has been beaten to the punch by his former employers Manchester City.

Just two weeks ago, Globo Esporte claimed that The Gunners were all set to sign another Brazilian wonder-kid, a matter of months after Gabriel Martinelli packs his bags and boarded a flight to London.

Coritiba right-back Couto was in talks over a bargain £4.25 million move, it was reported, with a Brazil youth international expected to add some much-needed cover in a problematic right-back position.

But, with just over a day remaining in the transfer window, it seems that Couto is set to join another Premier League giant instead.

According to ESPN, the teenager is now on the verge of a move to the Etihad, rather than the Emirates. What’s more, Manchester City are due to pay around £12 million for the privilege – far more than Arsenal were apparently quoted.

Couto, who set up the winning goal as Brazil triumphed at the U17 World Cup, has travelled to Manchester to undergo a medical with Pep Guardiola’s side, although he is expected to return to Coritiba until the summer.

Only time will tell whether City is the right destination for a player with such vast potential. Phil Foden, despite Pep Guardiola’s gushing praise, still finds senior football hard to come by while Rabbi Matondo, Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz were forced to leave in order to boost their prospects.

In stark contrast, the likes of Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Martinelli himself have established himself as first-team regulars at Arsenal in recent months. That trend is only set to continue with Arteta now calling the shots.