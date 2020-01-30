Striker who reportedly snubbed West Ham last summer linked with Barcelona move

West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Sheffield United all reportedly wanted Loren Moron - but the Real Betis striker could join the La Liga champions now.

They say patience is a virtue.

And Loren Moron’s reward for turning down a move to West Brom or Cardiff City in August? Well, according to reports, he could be about to step into the shoes of Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

The La Liga champions have made no secret of their desire to bring a new centre-forward to the Camp Nou with Suarez set to miss the next few months with an ill-timed knee injury.

But with Quique Setien's side unwilling or unable to pay the £51 million Valencia want for Rodrigo Moreno, and with Arsenal determined to keep the famously flighty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang focused on events in North London, the Blaugrana have set their sights to a surprise option, according to Goal.

From Baggies to Barcelona

An old-school penalty-box poacher who stands at 6ft 2ins tall, the Real Betis targetman is hardly the typical Barcelona number nine. Moron is hardly in the form of his life either, with the last of his eight La Liga goals coming all the way back in November.

Are Barca getting a little desperate? Goal reports that the £25 million-rated Moron could be in line for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – but it’s impossible to shake the feeling that the late-blooming 26-year-old is little more than a last resort.

After all, it’s only six months since West Brom and Cardiff were making £9 million bids for a man who was playing second-tier football as recently as 2017 (El Mundo Deportivo). Sheffield United were also tipped to sign Moron by Grada 3, though it’s telling that those links have dried up along with his goals.

But, if Barcelona can agree a deal in the final few hours of the transfer window, a man who turned down a move to the Championship earlier this season could soon be pulling on one of the most illustrious shirts in world football.