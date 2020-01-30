Quick links

'Deleting is cheating': Some Aston Villa fans react to Hogan's move, notice what he's deleted

Amir Mir
It has been a struggle for Scott Hogan since his move to Aston Villa in 2016.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter think that Scott Hogan has now found his level following his loan switch from the Premier League to Championship side Birmingham City.

As posted on Villa's official Twitter account, Hogan, who was previously at Stoke City, returned back to B6 and has since joined relegation-threatened second-tier side Birmingham City. 

 

But following his move across the City, the Villa Park faithful have found that their 2016 January signing has seemingly deleted one of his older Twitter posts where he was boasting 'the City is ours' after one of Villa's win against the Blues.

Hogan first moved to Villa during the 2016 January transfer window, when Steve Bruce was in charge of the club. and they decided, at the time, to go on a spending spree, which included buying some of the top performers in the Championship at that time.

The former Brentford man was one of those players, but since then, his form has dipped at an alarming rate and he really hasn't been able to get going in B6.

Now that he has decided to move to Villa's bitter rivals, it is fair to say many are not going to welcome him back when his loan spell ends in the summer.

It is perhaps fair to say that this move well and truly signals the end of Hogan's career at Villa Park. 

Even when Dean Smith was in need of a striker and he was playing Anwar El Ghazi as a false nine, he opted against re-calling Hogan.

Given that Smith was the one who got the best out of the Salford-born player at Griffin Park that in itself also spoke volumes. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Hogan's move: 

