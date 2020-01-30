Death in Paradise season 9 episode 4 cast: Meet guest stars Grace Stone and Javone Prince

Change is coming to Saint Marie in Death in Paradise episode 4.

There are few better ways to wash away those winter blues than with a bit of sunshine and a trip to the seaside.

However, if your budget doesn't allow for a trip to a Caribbean island paradise, then BBC One's murder mystery series Death in Paradise is the next best thing.

The series has recently returned for its ninth season and is impressively still going strong, especially with a new DI on the horizon.

Episode 4 will arguably the most dramatic episode of the series yet as Ardal O'Hanlon's DI Jack Mooney is faced with a choice that could change Death in Paradise forever.

The story of episode 4

Throughout series 9 of Death in Paradise, DI Jack Mooney has grown closer and closer to new love interest Anna Houghton and now, as she prepares to leave to continue her global travels, the detective is left with an agonising choice on his hands.

This being Death in Paradise though, there is, of course, a murder to investigate as Christopher Williams, the son of the local pastor, dies in what appears to be a freak accident or suicide.

This leaves a distracted DI Mooney attempting to piece together not only the puzzle of the murder investigation but the puzzle over whether or not he should stay on Saint Marie.

Who's in the cast for episode 4?

As ever with Death in Paradise, this week's episode features the usual cast of main characters as well as a host of guest stars.

Main cast

Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney

Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper

Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson

Aude Legastelois as Madeleine Dumas

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Nina Wadia as Anna Houghton

Guest stars

Grace Stone as Siobhan Mooney

Michael Obiora as Christopher Williams

Clare-Hope Ashitey as Alesha Williams

Javone Prince as Clarence Delport

Lorraine Burroughs as Shonelle Delport

David Webber a Pastor Demon Williams

Guest star spotlight

While there are plenty of guest actors in this week's episode of Death in Paradise, here we'll be taking a closer look at Grace stone and Javone Prince.

Grace Stone - Longtime Death in Paradise fans will recognise Grace Stone as Siobhan Mooney almost instantly. Jack Mooney's daughter has had plenty of involvement in the series before now and accompanied the Irish detective in his early episodes on Saint Marie.

In series 9, she returns from the UK having spent the last few series away studying at university.

Other than Death in Paradise, fans will likely best know Grace Stone from the likes of Stan Lee's Lucky Man, The Crown, Call the Midwife, Doctors and Delicious.

Javone Prince - Javone Prince takes on the role of Clarence Delport, the church choirmaster, in the episode and his character has been friends with the murdered Christopher since childhood.

As well as acting, Javone Prince is also well known as a comedian and has appeared on several comedy shows throughout his 15-year career.

He is best known for appearances on the likes of Horrible Histories and Sorry, I've Got No Head but has also appeared on the likes of PhoneShop, Hank Zipzer and Find Me in Paris.

Coming up for Javone Prince, however, is an appearance in the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die, and can be seen in the trailer getting Daniel Craig to say the iconic "Bond... James Bond" line.



Death in Paradise series 9 episode 4 airs at 9pm on Thursday, January 30th.