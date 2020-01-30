David Moyes comments on West Ham's striker pursuit amid claims he wants 34-year-old

West Ham United may want a striker before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told Football.London that he is trying to sign a striker – but there just aren't too many of them available right now.

The Hammers were in action on Wednesday night, but posted another blank as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the scoresheet.

West Ham have now scored just two goals in their last four Premier League games, and when you add in their FA Cup blank against West Bromwich Albion, their record looks even worse.

Big summer signing Sebastien Haller is struggling to carry the load on his own despite his obvious qualities, and that means WesT ham may be in the market for a striker.

West Ham have just over 24 hours to get a striker in, and Kicker bizarrely claim that the Hammers have made an approach for Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou.

The 34-year-old has Premier League experience in his past with Chelsea, but has scored just once in only five league games for Hertha this season, with the Ivorian a rather uninspiring suggestion.

Moyes has now admitted that West Ham are working 'really hard' to try and sign a striker, but the harsh reality is that there just aren't many available strikers right now.

“We’re looking really hard but there isn’t that many out there,” said Moyes.

Not that Hertha would be too bothered anyway, but they have today signed Krzysztof Piatek, suggesting that they may well be willing to let Kalou go if Moyes really does want him.