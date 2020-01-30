Club reportedly set price on Tottenham Hotspur target, within Daniel Levy’s alleged limit

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to The Times, Chelsea want almost £9 million as transfer fee from Tottenham Hotspur for Olivier Giroud in the final days of the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are looking at Giroud as a potential signing in the final two days of the window.

Chelsea are not opposed to the former Arsenal striker switching to Spurs, but they want almost double the £4.5 million transfer fee that Inter were prepared to pay for the 33-year-old.

Good news for Daniel Levy?

Chelsea reportedly willing to sell Giroud for £9 million will be good news for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

A recent report in The Sun has claimed that Levy does not want to spend more than £10 million in transfer fees on a new striker in the January transfer window.

Giroud may be 33 years of age and has not played much for Chelsea this season, but the former Arsenal striker is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and he will be a good signing for Spurs, at least for the rest of the season.