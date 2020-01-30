Club reportedly set price on Tottenham Hotspur target, within Daniel Levy’s alleged limit

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United battles fo a header with Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to The Times, Chelsea want almost £9 million as transfer fee from Tottenham Hotspur for Olivier Giroud in the final days of the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are looking at Giroud as a potential signing in the final two days of the window.

Chelsea are not opposed to the former Arsenal striker switching to Spurs, but they want almost double the £4.5 million transfer fee that Inter were prepared to pay for the 33-year-old.

 

Good news for Daniel Levy?

Chelsea reportedly willing to sell Giroud for £9 million will be good news for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

A recent report in The Sun has claimed that Levy does not want to spend more than £10 million in transfer fees on a new striker in the January transfer window.

Giroud may be 33 years of age and has not played much for Chelsea this season, but the former Arsenal striker is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and he will be a good signing for Spurs, at least for the rest of the season.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

