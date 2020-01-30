'Cheek to be asking': Some Tottenham fans react to rumour about 28-year-old powerhouse

Victor Wanyama is yet to start a Premier League game for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Tottenham fans are baffled at the price their club have put on Victor Wanyama's head as Premier League clubs seemingly hunt for his signature.

As reported by The Sun (29 January, page 56), Aston Villa are set to offer the Spurs powerhouse an escape route in North London where he has only played 23 minutes of football this season [transfermarkt].

Added with that, The Standard have previously claimed that the two-time Scottish Premiership winner was valued at £17 million in the summer but, after six months of inactivity, Tottenham will accept just £9 million for his services.

There are sections of the Spurs fans base that are baffled their club is asking such a fee for a player, who is injury prone and has hardly played.

There's not long left before the transfer window slams shut and if Wanyama cannot find another club then he might just find that his game time will continue to be limited as it is.

Spurs fans made it clear that they would be happy to take whatever fee they can get for him as they aren't seemingly fussed if they do lose money on the player.

It is a shame what has happened to Wanyama at North London because when Spurs were at their peak under Mauricio Pochettino, you would argue that he would be in the starting XI.

Nonetheless, with Villa seemingly keen on the powerhouse, his experience might help the Midlands outfit if he were to move, but they are already stacked up in the midfield department, so it remains to be seen if anything happens there in these next 48 hours.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Wanyama rumours:

Sorry what? £9m for a bloke who can barely run — Dan (@Daniely79) January 24, 2020

Buy a Danny Rose and get a free Wanyama. Start doing 2 for 1 deals — Deco (@miamibyrne) January 24, 2020

9m and 62k the guy has 1 knee — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) January 24, 2020

Surely 5million, plus bonuses taking it to £9million ought to be the way to go? — Dyllun Vadher (@IttoReborn) January 24, 2020

Give 1m and I’ll drop him at your ground — Vishnu unni (@unni_tweetz) January 24, 2020

Take anything. Take £3M. — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) January 24, 2020

The man can barely walk. Cheek to be asking for £9m for him — Goldie Lookin Celso (@joinerspurs) January 24, 2020