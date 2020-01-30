Chairman states 2 conditions for him to sell reported Celtic target

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Ivan Toney.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on Sky Sports News on Wednesday evening (7:54pm, January 2020) that he will sell reported Celtic target Ivan Toney in the January transfer window only on one condition.

MacAnthony said that Peterborough will sanction a transfer for the former Newcastle United striker this week only if they can keep the 23-year-old at the club on loan until the end of the season.

Subscribe

The Posh chairman has also said that he wants £10 million in transfer fees and £2 million in add-ons for the youngster.

According to The Daily Record, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Bristol City and Brentford in the Championship in England are interested in Toney.

MacAnthony said on Sky Sports News on Wednesday evening (7:54pm, January 2020): “We have already told clubs out there that we want £10 million + £2 million. £10 million as a fee, £2 million in add-ons.

“We have made that very clear. That will be the number that will turn our heads, not now, in the summer.

“If someone wants to buy him now, we want him back on loan, and you can then have him in the summer and be ahead of the game.”

Stats

Toney has made 28 appearances in League One in England for Peterborough so far this season, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Celtic?

Celtic recently signed striker Patryk Klimala, and for the time being, manager Neil Lennon does not really need another player upfront.

However, it would not be a bad idea for the Hoops to make a move for Toney now, as the race for his signature could become fierce at the end of the season, and he would be a very good long-term signing for the Glasgow giants.