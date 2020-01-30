Celtic reportedly offer £3m for player Steve Bruce, Marcelo Bielsa and Rangers have closely monitored

Celtic appear to have moved first for Shandon Baptiste, who's also being linked with Newcastle United, Leeds United and Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Celtic have tabled a bid of around £3 million for a player who's also interesting Newcastle United and Leeds United as well as Steven Gerrard's Rangers, according to Talksport.

The broadcaster claims Newcastle, Leeds and Rangers have been closely monitoring Sandon Baptiste, but it is Celtic who appear to have moved first for the Oxford United youngster.

Subscribe

Baptiste has scored or made eight goals in 25 games this season from an attacking midfield role in which Rangers are expected to strengthen through the signing of Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk.

And it remains to be seen whether or not the Gers considered acting on their alleged interest in the Grenada international, as Celtic are said to have done - with the same going for Newcastle and Leeds.

Oxford United have already added two new players, Liam Kelly and Marcus Browne, in Baptiste's position this month, which could make it easier to part with the 21-year-old.

Talks between the League One promotion chasers and Celtic, who are looking to maintain their lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, are said to be continuing ahead of deadline day.

Oxford United fans - tell us how good the rumoured Celtic, Newcastle, Leeds and Rangers can be...