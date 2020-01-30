Neil Lennon shares update on future of Celtic prodigy 'destined for a great career'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirmed that the Hoops prodigy Karamoko Dembele is set to stay at Parkhead to continue his development.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has shed light on reported interest in Hoops academy prodigy Karamoko Dembele this transfer window (Sky Sports News).

On Thursday, the Daily Record reported that English League One side Gillingham were interested in signing the 16-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Gills boss Steve Evans knows Dembele well, having worked with his brother Sirki at Peterborough, and hoped this could have helped persuade Celtic to send the youngster on loan.

However, Lennon confirmed later on Thursday that Celtic had rejected the club's enquiry as they feel Dembele is better suited to developing and progressing at Parkhead.

"They made an enquiry about it and it was turned down," Lennon is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "I think this is the best place for him.

"We know of his capabilities, we know of his talent. We are very excited about him but he is just going to turn 17 soon. We have to protect him and we have a duty of care with him in terms of his development but we want it here."

In October last year, Dembele was recognised as one of the brightest young talents in world football by L'Equipe, the French media outlet well known for its incredibly high standards in terms of giving out praise to players.

In the piece, L’Equipe state that Dembele - who has made three senior appearances for Celtic so far (Transfermarkt) - has "extraordinary acceleration and elimination abilities", that he "seems destined for a great career" and that he is "vivid and agile".

As reported by The Mirror, also in October last year, L'Equipe had only ever given eleven 10/10 ratings in its history, so Dembele being rated so highly by them is a definite badge of honour at this early stage in his career.