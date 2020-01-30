Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react to Moritz Bauer display against St Johnstone

Subhankar Mondal
Moritz Bauer and Fraser Forster of Celtic FC celebrate the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moritz Bauer, on loan from Stoke City, was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Moritz Bauer of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Moritz Bauer against St Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Bauer, who joined Celtic on from Stoke City in the Championship in England in the summer of 2019, did not start the game, but the 28-year-old right-back came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

The Austria international struggled to play well and was anonymous for most parts, and he did not look like he had played in the Premier League in England.

 

So far this season, Bauer has made six starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic, and has also played 181 minutes in the Europa League for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.

Neil Lennon’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 61 points from 23 matches, five points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 22 games.

Celtic fans were not impressed with the performance of the former Rubin Kazan right-back and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Moritz Bauer of Stoke City reacts after conceding a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield United at Bet365 Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Stoke on Trent,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

