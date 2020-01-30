Celtic fans react to Moritz Bauer display against St Johnstone

Moritz Bauer, on loan from Stoke City, was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Moritz Bauer against St Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Bauer, who joined Celtic on from Stoke City in the Championship in England in the summer of 2019, did not start the game, but the 28-year-old right-back came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

Subscribe

The Austria international struggled to play well and was anonymous for most parts, and he did not look like he had played in the Premier League in England.

So far this season, Bauer has made six starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic, and has also played 181 minutes in the Europa League for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.

Neil Lennon’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 61 points from 23 matches, five points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 22 games.

Celtic fans were not impressed with the performance of the former Rubin Kazan right-back and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Absolutely bang on John .The guy's unbelievably bad — Ó Murchadha (@OMurchadha61) January 29, 2020

A poor mans Jack Hendry — Mark Nesbitt (@MarkNesbitt1888) January 29, 2020

Griff and Eddy outstanding together, Taylor over Hayes is a no brainer, Scott Brown playing at centre half with his slippers on, positives all over the park but Bauer is not good enough to play for Celtic, simple as that — weebyrney (@cbyrne1994) January 29, 2020

Great first half from Celtic , very sluggish second half Bauer not anywhere near Celtic class , brown been terrible for weeks still not been dropped cos he’s captain , diabolical , 3 points in 3 points but far off it still — Belfast adidas (@AdidasBelfast) January 29, 2020

Moritz Bauer looks like a fan that’s won a competition to play for Celtic — Ewan (@ewanmac5) January 29, 2020

Things that have further highlighted tonight is that Celtic... need to keep a high tempo/press throughout the whole game, Bauer and Johnston aren’t good enough and Taylor is definitely the best left back at the Club! — (@7govscott) January 29, 2020

Always is mate — celtic jaime (official account) (@jaimelawson08) January 29, 2020

So cohesive the first half, so disjointed the second. Bauer coming on didn’t help.



With Bitton and Elhamed spending most their time injured a CB wouldn’t go a miss. Same with a winger. — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) January 29, 2020

Bauer shouldn’t get in the side for me I will honestly be glad when he goes back — celtic jaime (official account) (@jaimelawson08) January 29, 2020