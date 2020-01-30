What's the song in Casualty's TV advert? New trailer has fans fearing for Duffy

Fans of BBC One's Casualty are in for a heart-wrenching episode this week.

Casualty is easily one of the longest-running shows on British TV.

Currently on its 34th series, the show boasts over 1,000 episodes and fans have had countless characters to bond with and storylines to get invested in over the years.

The upcoming episode 22, airing on Saturday, February 1st, looks to be a potential tear-jerker with fan-favourite character Duffy very much at the heart of the action.

To drum up excitement for the episode, the BBC have released a trailer which features a suitably heart-wrenching song.

Trailer for episode 22

The trailer opens with Derek Thompson's Charlie Fairhead searching the house for his wife Lisa 'Duffy' Duffin and show him growing increasingly worried when he discovers the front door has been left wide open with footprints heading out into the snow.

Naturally, he goes out to look for her and also informs the police of her disappearance.

We spot a few familiar faces from Casualty, all looking worried or upset before Charlie catches up with Duffy who has been found unconscious and hyperthermic.

What's the song?

The song that plays in the trailer is Someone You Loved by 23-year-old Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi.

Someone You Loved, which appears on the 2019 album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (what a name by the way), is easily Capaldi's biggest song to date with almost one billion listens on the streaming app Spotify.

The music video for the song, which can be found below, features another Capaldi in the form of Doctor Who and The Thick of It actor Peter Capaldi who is Lewis Capaldi's second cousin once removed.

Fans fear for Duffy

It's been known for a while that Cathy Shipton, the actress who has played Duffy in Casualty since 1986, will be leaving the show.

However, now that her departure is finally upon us, fans are certainly not taking the news well with plenty taking to social media to voice their sadness.

One Twitter user wrote: "I had a lump in my throat watching this. I’m not ready to say goodbye to Duffy! #Casualty"

While another added: "Duffy and Charlie are breaking my heart. We waited the best part of 30 years for them go get together and now this. They deserved better"

And finally, this fan made use of a touching gif to sum up their feelings:

Casualty episode 22 airs at 9:15pm on Saturday, February 1st on BBC One.