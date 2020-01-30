Quick links

'Bro what': Some Tottenham fans worried at rumours about £23m deal at another club

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a striker before deadline day.

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left unimpressed and are worried on Twitter after it emerged that they could miss out on one of their reported targets, Krzysztof Piatek because he could be heading to Germany. 

Sky Sports are reporting that AC Milan are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Hertha Berlin for Tottenham target, Piatek. 

 

It is said that Piatek is expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday evening to discuss personal terms, as the Bundesliga side are seemingly going to sign him for £23 million plus bonuses.  

At this moment in time, Spurs are in need of a striker and a countless number of names are swirling around, including that of Piatek's, which can now be seemingly chalked off. 

There is frustration from the Spurs faithful because they don't want to end up with a situation where they don't have a bonafide number nine through the doors by deadline day.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan competes for the ball with Tomas Rincon of Torino FC during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between AC Milan and Torino at San Siro on January 28, 2020 in...

There are sections of the Tottenham faithful that are urging the club to get a deal done for a striker as they feel it will be a terrible window if no-one walks through the door.

Whether it was going to be Piatek, or whether it's going to be someone else now, Jose Mourinho needs presence up top, especially if he is to finish in the top-four places at the end of the season. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Piatek rumours: 

 

