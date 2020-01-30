'Bro what': Some Tottenham fans worried at rumours about £23m deal at another club

Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a striker before deadline day.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left unimpressed and are worried on Twitter after it emerged that they could miss out on one of their reported targets, Krzysztof Piatek because he could be heading to Germany.

Sky Sports are reporting that AC Milan are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Hertha Berlin for Tottenham target, Piatek.

It is said that Piatek is expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday evening to discuss personal terms, as the Bundesliga side are seemingly going to sign him for £23 million plus bonuses.



At this moment in time, Spurs are in need of a striker and a countless number of names are swirling around, including that of Piatek's, which can now be seemingly chalked off.

There is frustration from the Spurs faithful because they don't want to end up with a situation where they don't have a bonafide number nine through the doors by deadline day.

There are sections of the Tottenham faithful that are urging the club to get a deal done for a striker as they feel it will be a terrible window if no-one walks through the door.

Whether it was going to be Piatek, or whether it's going to be someone else now, Jose Mourinho needs presence up top, especially if he is to finish in the top-four places at the end of the season.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Piatek rumours:

No striker = terrible window couldn’t care less how many have come in — (@N17yids1) January 29, 2020

Bro what — Artturi (@thfcTuri) January 29, 2020

Wow - that’s Jurgen klinsmans team — Michael Burdon (@Woodlandmikey) January 29, 2020

pic.twitter.com/4HgbvQTcXH — Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felix (@Jose_Spursinho) January 29, 2020

Come back Soldardo all is forgiven. — Julian (@JulianSpalter) January 29, 2020

How uninspiring... — Mr Mourinho ⭐️ (@TheMacBoy_) January 29, 2020

Levy jus cant help himself — stanleybb7 (@stanleybb7) January 29, 2020