'Better than the takeover': Some Newcastle fans delighted after latest transfer update

Newcastle United attacker Christian Atsu is reportedly up for sale before the end of the transfer window.

Newcastle United fans appear keen to see Christian Atsu depart, after the Chronicle suggested that Steve Bruce was attempting to sell him.

Newcastle have already brought in Valentino Lazaro this month, which means that Newcastle have have more cover down the wing.

And the news that Atsu could depart has been treated with great excitement by many Newcastle supporters.

sell him and take a loss, hes a waste of a squad number the way hes playing — jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) January 29, 2020

A takeover and Atsu gone — Paul Rutter (Newcastle Fans TV) (@PaulRutter_NFTV) January 30, 2020

If we get a couple of million for Atsu either now or in the Summer it'll be worth it. Given us 3.5 years good service for £6m. Played right-wing, left-wing, left-wing-back, central-midfield and even up front. Doesn't have the quality but a decent player and good pro. #NUFC — Daniel (@danjpeg) January 29, 2020

Hope this is as true as much of any potential takeover. — ianmarshall. (@IJM9694) January 29, 2020

This would be better than the takeover — Scott Gibbons1989 (@Scott_Gibbons89) January 29, 2020

Christmas 11 months ahead of time. — Studs Up (@NUFCStudsUp) January 29, 2020

Please ppppppplllllleeeeeaaaassssseeee — Graham (@grahambull67) January 29, 2020

The reaction to the rumours that Atsu could leave just shows how out of favour the rapid winger is at St. James’ Park now.

There is a feeling that Atsu simply isn’t good enough to push Newcastle on to the next level.

His departure would leave Bruce without a player who he has used fairly regularly this term though.

Atsu has made 18 appearances for Newcastle this season, where he has racked up three assists.

If Atsu does leave Newcastle in the next two days it will end his four year stay with the club, over which time he has made 118 appearances.