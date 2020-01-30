Quick links

'Better than the takeover': Some Newcastle fans delighted after latest transfer update

John Verrall
Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (30) holds the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United attacker Christian Atsu is reportedly up for sale before the end of the transfer window.

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (30) controls the ball whilst being pursued by Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth (17) and Jefferson Lerma (8) during the Premier League match between AFC...

Newcastle United fans appear keen to see Christian Atsu depart, after the Chronicle suggested that Steve Bruce was attempting to sell him.

Newcastle have already brought in Valentino Lazaro this month, which means that Newcastle have have more cover down the wing.

And the news that Atsu could depart has been treated with great excitement by many Newcastle supporters.

The reaction to the rumours that Atsu could leave just shows how out of favour the rapid winger is at St. James’ Park now.

There is a feeling that Atsu simply isn’t good enough to push Newcastle on to the next level.

 

His departure would leave Bruce without a player who he has used fairly regularly this term though.

Atsu has made 18 appearances for Newcastle this season, where he has racked up three assists.

If Atsu does leave Newcastle in the next two days it will end his four year stay with the club, over which time he has made 118 appearances. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

