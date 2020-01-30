'Surprised': Barry Ferguson reacts to transfer rumour about 'excellent' Celtic ace he 'really likes'

Celtic recorded all three points against St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Barry Ferguson has made it clear that he would be 'surprised' if Celtic decided to part ways with Olivier Ntcham amid interest from English Premier League side, West Ham.

The former midfielder stated that only a 'crazy offer' would force Celtic to consider selling the 'technically excellent' Bhoys player, who scored during his side's win at St Johnstone in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed that West Ham United are in advanced negotiations for the Celtic midfielder, with the London club looking at several players of his ilk.

Nonetheless, speaking to PLZ Soccer's official YouTube account (29/01/20), Ferguson shared his thoughts on the rumour surrounding the Celtic man.

"I'm surprised that they would let him go," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "Technically he is excellent. I really like him as a player. If a crazy offer comes in then they would need to consider it.

"But I am sure Neil Lennon would want to keep him. I thought against Kilmarnock [last Wednesday], I didn't see him at the weekend [against Ross County], I thought he was excellent."

It remains to be seen what type of stance Celtic take in West Ham's pursuit for their French midfielder. But they could find themselves in a position where they have no choice but to sell.

The Hammers are managed by David Moyes and his side are fighting relegation near the bottom of the Premier League table, so they need faces through the door before Friday.

If they do put some serious cash on the table then the Bhoys may have no choice but to allow their player to leave because teams in England do hold the power from a financial standpoint.