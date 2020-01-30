'Get it done': Some Arsenal fans react as club linked with 'tremendous' young midfielder

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are one of several clubs believed to be interested in the young attacking midfielder.

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the transfer report linking the Gunners with PSV youngster Noni Madueke.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in the England Under-18 prodigy, as are Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and some other teams from continental Europe.

Madueke, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder, began his footballing journey at the academies of two London clubs, Crystal Palace and then Tottenham Hotspur, before joining PSV in the Netherlands.

Learning the ropes at the Eredivisie club's academy, Madueke has risen through the ranks and has been rewarded with promotion to the first team setup plus his senior debut, off the bench against Venlo earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

Madueke reportedly has just 18 months left on his PSV contract and his suitors are reportedly hoping to move sooner rather than later, when he could become an established senior player and his value could skyrocket.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media regarding reported interest from Mikel Arteta's side:

Talents definetly there, sign him up. Very good in all aspects physically already for someone who is only 17 — ‘ (@ESR_AR8) January 30, 2020

Get it done — afolabi (@_harphoo) January 30, 2020

Yes, coached him before he was scouted. 2 footed, intelligent player, can get past players, scores goals. Played for Palace, spurs and now at PSV as well as representing England. — David Williams (@upwinding) January 30, 2020

Just watched his clips. Tremendous player. Hope ends up at @Arsenal — ✌ Toochi Arsenal (@Toochi_Arsenal) January 30, 2020

I just wish @arsenal could sign him, he is really good — ranzeewire7 (@ranzeewire7) January 30, 2020

SECURE DAT — JAÉSLIME (@DEDEJAEE) January 30, 2020

Very true. Seems a player this Madueke — Butch (@WillButcher8) January 30, 2020

Arsenal and Wolves are reportedly joined by Germany's RB Leipzig and Spain's Valencia in the hunt for Madueke.