Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Get it done': Some Arsenal fans react as club linked with 'tremendous' young midfielder

Giuseppe Labellarte
Noni Madueke of PSV U23 celebrates 1-1 during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between PSV U23 v Excelsior at the De Herdgang on January 27, 2020 in Eindhoven Netherlands
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are one of several clubs believed to be interested in the young attacking midfielder.

Noni Madueke of PSV U23 celebrates 1-1 during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between PSV U23 v Excelsior at the De Herdgang on January 27, 2020 in Eindhoven Netherlands

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the transfer report linking the Gunners with PSV youngster Noni Madueke.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in the England Under-18 prodigy, as are Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and some other teams from continental Europe.

Madueke, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder, began his footballing journey at the academies of two London clubs, Crystal Palace and then Tottenham Hotspur, before joining PSV in the Netherlands.

 

 

Learning the ropes at the Eredivisie club's academy, Madueke has risen through the ranks and has been rewarded with promotion to the first team setup plus his senior debut, off the bench against Venlo earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

Madueke reportedly has just 18 months left on his PSV contract and his suitors are reportedly hoping to move sooner rather than later, when he could become an established senior player and his value could skyrocket.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media regarding reported interest from Mikel Arteta's side:

Arsenal and Wolves are reportedly joined by Germany's RB Leipzig and Spain's Valencia in the hunt for Madueke.

Noni Madueke of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between VVVvVenlo - PSV at the Seacon Stadium - De Koel on January 19, 2020 in Venlo Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch