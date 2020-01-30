'Yes', 'definitely': Some Arsenal fans react to reported interest in the 'right-footed Xhaka'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with the Southampton captain, along with two other Premier League clubs.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer rumour linking the Gunners with Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta's charges are one of three Premier League clubs, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, interested in the midfielder's services.

Hojbjerg previously played for Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles, before joining Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported £12.8million (BBC Sport).

The Denmark international has made 123 appearances for Southampton scoring five goals and registering six assists (Transfermarkt).

Sky Sports claims that, as he has not extended his current contract - which runs until 2021 - some clubs have been looking into seeing whether a potential move this window could be agreed.

Given Hojbjerg has been pivotal to Southampton's much-improved form over the past few weeks, Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly keen to keep hold of him - until the summer at least.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been making of the speculation surrounding the Gunners and the 24-year-old:

Good ball carrier — @POTISON IV (@Ofwonopot) January 30, 2020

It's what we need, Santi, and Jack were our last decent ones, it's been awhile — SpaceTimeJump (@TwoTechnics) January 30, 2020

Not given our current squad. A good player but the Southampton midfielder we should be looking at is Ward-Prowse — Č (@2020saliba) January 30, 2020

Think he would be class with Torreira and xhaka, is there any rumours of how much he would cost? — Artetaball-Afc (@robertwaite14) January 30, 2020

Would love him in our midfield! — Bastian Amtkjær (@Baliner999) January 30, 2020

Definitely. Fits in a double pivot nicely. A good holding midfielder too if we play with 3 — Nwaeme Olisemeka (@o_lee_0133) January 30, 2020

Right-footed Xhaka — ♚ Kaustubh Pawar ♚ (@_kaustubhpawar) January 30, 2020

100% YES YES YES — Benjamin (@LeaderLuiz23) January 30, 2020