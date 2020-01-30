Quick links

'Yes', 'definitely': Some Arsenal fans react to reported interest in the 'right-footed Xhaka'

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton (23) celebrates as he scores their first goal during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wigan Athletic and Southampton at DW Stadium on...
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with the Southampton captain, along with two other Premier League clubs.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer rumour linking the Gunners with Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta's charges are one of three Premier League clubs, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, interested in the midfielder's services.

Hojbjerg previously played for Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles, before joining Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported £12.8million (BBC Sport).

 

 

The Denmark international has made 123 appearances for Southampton  scoring five goals and registering six assists (Transfermarkt).

Sky Sports claims that, as he has not extended his current contract - which runs until 2021 - some clubs have been looking into seeing whether a potential move this window could be agreed.

Given Hojbjerg has been pivotal to Southampton's much-improved form over the past few weeks, Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly keen to keep hold of him - until the summer at least.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been making of the speculation surrounding the Gunners and the 24-year-old:

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium,...

