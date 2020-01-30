Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Actually so overrated': Some West Ham fans claim their own player is totally overhyped

John Verrall
Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United defender Issa Diop gave away a penalty in David Moyes's side's game against Liverpool last night.

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.

West Ham United fans have slated Issa Diop’s display for them against Liverpool last night.

West Ham were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium yesterday, with Diop struggling to cope against Liverpool’s attacking strength.

 

The powerful centre-back gave away a penalty which Mo Salah converted, as West Ham slipped to defeat.

And Hammers fans have let rip at their centre-back, who struggled to make a positive impression yesterday.

Diop is far from the only West Ham player struggling at the moment, as David Moyes’s side are badly out of form.

The Hammers look bereft of confidence, and they are in need of a big improvement if they are to avoid the drop this season.

West Ham currently sit above the relegation zone, but only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

West Ham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch