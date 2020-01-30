'Actually so overrated': Some West Ham fans claim their own player is totally overhyped

West Ham United defender Issa Diop gave away a penalty in David Moyes's side's game against Liverpool last night.

West Ham United fans have slated Issa Diop’s display for them against Liverpool last night.

West Ham were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium yesterday, with Diop struggling to cope against Liverpool’s attacking strength.

The powerful centre-back gave away a penalty which Mo Salah converted, as West Ham slipped to defeat.

And Hammers fans have let rip at their centre-back, who struggled to make a positive impression yesterday.

Diop is actually so overrated — West Ham News (@whufc_news) January 29, 2020

He was at fault on Saturday for Albions goal. #ordinary — Rod Jones (@RodJones18) January 29, 2020

That’s 57 penalties Diop has given away since he joined. — Harry (@HarryWHU93) January 29, 2020

What’s happened to Diop?



He is so reckless now, decision making is awful and it’s very clear to see #WHUFC — ⚒ COYIrons ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) January 29, 2020

He should be dropped but we have no back up unless we move Rice there! — Peter Curtis (@Peter_Curtis1) January 29, 2020

Diop is a clown — Jaymo (@JaymoWHUFC) January 29, 2020

Diop is far from the only West Ham player struggling at the moment, as David Moyes’s side are badly out of form.

The Hammers look bereft of confidence, and they are in need of a big improvement if they are to avoid the drop this season.

West Ham currently sit above the relegation zone, but only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

West Ham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.