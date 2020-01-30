Quick links

7th player will reportedly leave Tottenham Hotspur this month, agreement reached

Danny Rose is reportedly set to join Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Telegraph, Danny Rose will leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham have agreed to let Rose move to Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season.

The Magpies will reportedly pay Spurs a loan fee of £2 million and will have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

 

Yet another Tottenham Hotspur exit

As many as six players have already left Tottenham in the January transfer window so far, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

While Christian Eriksen and Paris Maghoma have departed Spurs for good, Jack Clarke, Armando Shashoua, Brandon Austin and Kyle Walker-Peters have joined Queens Park Rangers, Atletico Baleares, Viborg and Southampton respectively on loan.

Good move for Danny Rose?  

Rose is past his prime, and the England international left-back has been struggling for regular playing time for Tottenham this season.

A loan move to Newcastle makes sense, especially as manager Steve Bruce needs a left-back for the short term due to the season-ending injuries to Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

