£3m man flattered by Celtic and Rangers reported interest

Rangers and Celtic are both said to be interested in snapping up Lawrence Shankland, and he appears to have heard the rumours.

Reported Celtic and Rangers target Lawrence Shankland has told the Daily Record that he is ‘flattered’ by the interest in him, but he doesn’t want to leave Dundee United at this point.

Celtic and Rangers have been long-term admirers of Shankland, who has been one of the most prolific scorers in Scotland in recent seasons.

The Scottish Sun claim that both of the Old Firm giants are hunting the striker, who is valued at £3 million.

However, Shankland has suggested that a move to Parkhead or Ibrox wouldn’t appeal at this moment in time.

“I am happy at Dundee United and I don’t see any reason to move just now,” the striker said.

“It is flattering knowing that there interest from big clubs in England and Scotland. It is great to hear and read but I genuinely believe that Dundee United is the best place for me at this stage in my career.

“United are a team on the up and why would I want to leave the club just now? I came here to get Dundee United back into the Premiership and that is what I plan to do.”

Shankland’s words are sure to be music to the ears of Dundee United fans, with the striker bagging 26 goals for them already this term.

Celtic and Rangers may now have to re-assess whether to go for Shankland in the summer.

It seems almost certain that the 24-year-old’s future will come under question again at the end of the season, as he has developed a reputation as one of the finest finishers north of the border.

If Shankland was to move to either Celtic or Rangers in the future it would be a massive step up for the striker, but he is showing signs of real promise now.