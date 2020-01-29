Quick links

'You can't let this guy go': Some Spurs fans react after rumours of swap deal emerge

AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between Brescia and AC Milan on January 24, 2020, at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia....
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a way to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, and Erik Lamela has been touted as a player they could swap.

Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans definitely don’t want to see Erik Lamela leave, after rumours that he could be used in a swap deal.

The Times claim that Lamela may be offered to AC Milan in a potential deal to bring Krzysztof Piatek to Spurs.

 

Tottenham fans are generally behind the idea of Piatek joining them, as they need a striker.

But there are very few fans at the North London club who want to see Lamela depart in exchange.

Lamela has been used fairly regularly since returning to fitness by Jose Mourinho, so it would be a surprise to see him go.

There is an expectation that Lamela could thrive under Mourinho, as he is so defensively disciplined and aggressive.

Lamela is still working his way back to full match sharpness, after coming back from injury only fairly recently.

The Argentine could feature in Tottenham’s next game which comes against Manchester City at the weekend, if he does stick around.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

