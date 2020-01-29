'You can't let this guy go': Some Spurs fans react after rumours of swap deal emerge

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a way to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, and Erik Lamela has been touted as a player they could swap.

Tottenham Hotspur fans definitely don’t want to see Erik Lamela leave, after rumours that he could be used in a swap deal.

The Times claim that Lamela may be offered to AC Milan in a potential deal to bring Krzysztof Piatek to Spurs.

Tottenham fans are generally behind the idea of Piatek joining them, as they need a striker.

But there are very few fans at the North London club who want to see Lamela depart in exchange.

I would much rather keep Lamela and Foyth than sign Piatek — #SorryPoch (@SpursD22) January 28, 2020

YOU CAN'T LET THIS GUY GO! pic.twitter.com/mKJgY6Q2PR — PepeJAM (@ThatOneJuicer) January 28, 2020

There's no way Jose would let Lamela leave.

And he shouldn't leave. Always gives everything on the pitch. — Rohit Karna (@DeleTubbies20) January 28, 2020

If Lamela can stay fit, he could be a world beater. Must. Not. Sell. — John Lionhead (@JohnLionhead) January 28, 2020

Not lamela — Tony Lewis (@thfc_tony123) January 28, 2020

Getting rid of Lamela would be a mistake. If no other playmaker comes in next few days we’ll leave ourselves with just GLC pulling the strings - what if he got injured?!

A striker without service will leave us just as weak as having creators without a striker — 2️⃣8️⃣ days later... Spurs sign a striker(ish) (@MattyFrench82) January 28, 2020

Lamela has been used fairly regularly since returning to fitness by Jose Mourinho, so it would be a surprise to see him go.

There is an expectation that Lamela could thrive under Mourinho, as he is so defensively disciplined and aggressive.

Lamela is still working his way back to full match sharpness, after coming back from injury only fairly recently.

The Argentine could feature in Tottenham’s next game which comes against Manchester City at the weekend, if he does stick around.