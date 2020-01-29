World Cup winner wants to join Tottenham - report

Olivier Giroud is reportedly willing to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Evening Standard has claimed that Olivier Giroud is willing to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation is rife that Spurs are keen on signing the Chelsea striker, who spent five-and-a-half years at Arsenal prior to moving to West London.

Tottenham need a replacement for Harry Kane after it was revealed that the marksman would be out until April with a hamstring injury.

Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose have been linked in recent days but the North Londoners are reportedly eyeing the 33-year-old France international.

And according to The Evening Standard, Giroud, a World Cup winner in 2018, would be open to the idea of joining Tottenham.

The report adds, however, that the towering 6'3 forward - out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer - is worried that Chelsea will block the move. The Standard claims that the West Londoners would sanction a move if they can sign a replacement before Friday's deadline.

The Blues sit fourth in the Premier League table and Jose Mourinho's side are one of their main rivals for Champions League qualification, with the sixth-placed Lilywhites sitting six points further back.

Mourinho once refused to sell Demba Ba to Arsenal, on the basis that it would weaken Chelsea and strengthen a rival.

So the Portuguese manager can't have many complaints if his old side do indeed block it, even if they don't need Giroud.

He has netted 78 goals in 225 Premier League appearances for both London giants.