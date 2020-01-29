'Who's to say I cannot go back': £10m sends message to West Ham & David Moyes

David Moyes signed Jordan Hugill during his first stint as West Ham United manager.

The problems are mounting up at West Ham, both on and off the field of play, but one forgotten man is hoping of a return to West Ham in the summer if all goes well at his loan club.

Striker Jordan Hugill, who made a £10 million switch to the London Stadium in 2018 during David Moyes first stint in charge [Football London], stated that he is hoping to 'prove' those at West Ham right when he returns.

The 27-year-old made a bold prediction and stated 'who's to say I cannot go back to West Ham with 20 goals and getting QPR promoted' - whilst Hugill is far off that, at this moment in time, it would be something if he were to achieve it and turn his stuttering career in East London around.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Hugill does find it difficult to break into the first-team set-up at West Ham because, whilst he is putting in strong performances on-loan at QPR, he isn't exactly scoring as freely as some forwards players are.

Nonetheless, as posted on TalkSport's official Twitter account, this is what Hugill had to say about Moyes, West Ham, future plans and the quality in their squad.

"I think he's [Moyes] brilliant," Hugill told TalkSport. "He brought me into West Ham. I owe him a lot for giving me that break. Hopefully, I can do well here and then maybe we can see at the end of the season to help prove him right and bringing me in.

"For the time being, I am solely focused on doing well for QPR, scoring the goals and getting in the good performances, more importantly.

"Who is to say I cannot go back to West Ham with 20 goals and getting QPR promoted, which is my aim. The talent that they have in the squad is amazing. Only to bring in David Moyes and Alan Irvine back to the club. I think it's brilliant for them because of the relationship they had beforehand with the players that are there, it can only help them."

Hugill has been a regular at QPR this season, he has played 27 games in all competitions, scoring nine goals for Mark Warburton's side [transfermarkt].

There are much bigger fish and bigger spenders in the Championship then the R's, but despite that, the London outfit are sitting 14th in the table and are nine points off the play-offs.

Given the nature of the Championship, QPR are still in the promotion hunt, but if they are to upset the apple cart then the likes of Hugill need to cause more havoc in the final third.