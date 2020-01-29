Who voices Wallace in the DFS advert? The iconic duo return

It may only be an advert, but any appearance from Wallace and Gromit is worth cherishing.

Audiences are wondering who voices Wallace in the DFS advert...

Name a more iconic duo!

Created by Nick Park, Wallace and Gromit have long been iconic characters, quoted endlessly by adoring fans around the globe. The man and his dog duo received their first screen adventure in 1989's A Grand Day Out and would return in The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave, introducing more characters into their wacky world.

After A Close Shave in 1995 things were quiet, but their long-awaited return was triumphant in their feature film smash hit, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. It was so joyous to have them back on screens, and then again in 2009 with A Matter of Loaf and Death.

We'd be happy to see them anytime, and fortunately, this is something DFS acknowledged with their latest advert...

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Nick Park, creator of "Wallace & Gromit" during "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" Madrid Photocall at Hesperia Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Wallace and Gromit visit DFS!

Beloved British animation studio Aardman has collaborated with DFS for their Winter Sale campaign. Of course, it was a no-brainer to bring Wallace and Gromit along for the ride.

The advert sees the duo and Lady Tottington (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter) in need of a new sofa. Wallace is up to his old tricks again and has invented his very own SOFA-Matic, which churns out a sofa with a very striking "built-in foot massager".

Fortunately, Gromit's wisdom comes in handy once again as he escorts them over to DFS to pursue the perfect sofa.

Check it out:

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

Who voices Wallace in the DFS advert?

Ben Whitehead voices Wallace in the DFS advert.

He voiced the character in 2009 and has done so since 2011. Before this, the character was voiced by Peter Sallis, who passed away at the age of 96 in 2017.

As highlighted by Aardman, Nick Park said of the advert: “Wallace & Gromit’s world goes together so well with DFS... there’s a cosiness and warmth, but also an attention to detail and ‘handmade’ feel. It was fun for me to introduce Wallace to the DFS factory – he looked impressed by the care and attention that DFS put into their hand made sofas!"

He continued: "I was also very excited that Helena Bonham Carter returned to perform Lady Tottington’s character who we haven’t seen on screen since the Wallace & Gromit movie Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 14 years ago.”

NEW NIGHTMARE! Who plays Kayako’s ghost in The Grudge?

DFS advert earns new praise

So many people have flocked to Twitter to point out that the advert played in the break for Love Island... after introducing a Wallace into the villa!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Fair play for putting the DFS Wallace and Gromit advert on tonight’s #Loveisland when an actual living man somehow called Wallace is about to go into the villa — Mark O'Meara (@mark_omeara89) January 27, 2020

Wallace and Gromit on the dfs ad in the break...we’ll played @itv2 #loveisland — Amsters (@thespianfriend) January 27, 2020

Top advertising from @itv2 playing the DFS Wallace and Gromit ad in the break they know us all too well #loveisland — Not an islander (@notanislander) January 27, 2020

Oi ITV put the Wallace and Gromit DFS advert on at this exact point in time lol #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/KFB1Xq62VF — Tommy Egan (@_NP7_) January 27, 2020

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?