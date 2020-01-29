Who plays Clarissa in Silent Witness? Meet Liz Carr and her partner!

Silent Witness has been a huge success for the BBC and has given rise to plenty of up and coming acting talent.

The beauty of a show like Silent Witness is that by running for such a long time, we've seen countless cast members come and go which has seen the series evolve and change over time, a necessity if a show is to run for 23 series.

What's more, while Silent Witness obviously has its big-name stars to attract audiences, it's also given acting debuts to plenty of up and comers.

Back in 2013, fans were introduced to a new character by the name of Clarissa Mullery who has made a huge impact on the series in the years since.

But what do we know about the actress behind Clarissa?

MEET THE CAST: Silent Witness veteran returns to guest star in episodes 7 and 8

Meet Silent Witness's Clarissa Mullery

Clarissa Mullery arrived in Silent Witness's 16th series which aired back in 2013. In her first episode, Change, she is one of two new additions to the series as she's introduced alongside Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and works as his personal lab assistant and is invited to work at the Lyell Centre by Jack.

Clarissa has an unspecified disability in the series and uses an electronic wheelchair to get around.

This never gets Clarissa down, however, as she's always bright, bubbly and has a notorious cheeky side and keen wit, despite her serious and gruesome profession as a pathologist.

Who plays Clarissa?

Clarissa is played by 47-year-old actress and comedian Liz Carr who was born in the Wirral area of Merseyside and spent her early years in the town of Bebington.

Liz has been forced to use a wheelchair since the age of seven due to arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition which affects Liz's muscles and joints.

In 2010, Liz entered into a civil partnership with her longtime partner Jo Church, an author and writer and the pair are still together 10 years on.

More recently, in 2017, Liz was the victim of a horrifying attack when a man assaulted her and her personal assistant with a pair of scissors. Luckily the pair were ok and the assailant was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

What else has Liz Carr been in?

Silent Witness proved to be Liz Carr's big break, as it were, with only one short film appearance to her name prior to earning the role on the BBC drama in 2013.

Since 2017, however, Liz has picked up a few more roles besides Silent Witness, including appearances on 2017's Le Accelerator, the 2018 Les Misérables series and the Netflix series The OA.

Silent Witness, featuring Liz Carr, returns for the final two episodes of series 23 on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th.