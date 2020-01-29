What happened to TGFbro? YouTube duo MIA amid rumours of a split

The YouTube duo TGFbro have not uploaded in over a month and it's left fans worried.

YouTube has been one of the marvels of the internet age since it first appeared online in 2005.

The ability to allow anyone with a camera and an internet connection to upload videos to the internet has been groundbreaking and has led to the rise of several new internet celebrities and personalities.

What's more, thanks to social media, fans of these internet celebrities have a much closer connection to their idols than they would with say film actors or sports stars.

That means when someone goes wrong, fans are much more connected to the event in question.

The same can be said for fans of the YouTube duo TGFbro who have failed to upload to YouTube in over a month.

Who are TGFbro?

TGFbro are a YouTube duo, made up of the members Jay Swingler and Romell Henry.

Since joining YouTube in 2012, the pair have amassed a huge following and currently boast a subscriber total of 5.35 million.

The pairs content often focuses on challenges, vlogs and general comedy videos and it has clearly proven successful.

What has happened to them?

After a busy month of uploads in December, the pair have suddenly stopped uploading content with their most recent joint video coming on December 12th.

Naturally, fans of the pair have quickly started to wonder about the lack of uploads.

Why have they stopped uploading?

The reason for the dormant start to 2020 is unclear.

However, a recent Twitter spat between Jay and Romell has hinted at a falling out between the pair, although some fans have speculated this could be to drum up publicity.

On January 20th, Romell tweeted saying: "Me & jay aren't friends anymore so not sure when you're getting another TGF video, for those that are asking."

That was followed up by Jay on January 25th when he tweeted: "me and romel r mates he is lying!!!!!! ! ! !! tel them romel!! ! !"

But Romell responded to this with the tweet: "I don't get or understand what this tweet means. We've already spoken, you're genuinely a s*** friend/person."

If this Twitter argument is indeed genuine, it could well be a while before we see more videos from TGFbro.