West Ham reportedly in advanced negotiations with Celtic player, have £12m alternative

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham could join West Ham United ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

West Ham United are in advanced negotiations with the Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham, according to Foot Mercato.

However, the French site claims that Ntcham is not the only option to whom West Ham are talking, after Lyon's Pape Cheikh Diop.

The Celtic player has appeared 31 times for the Bhoys this season and scored or made nine goals.

And with two-and-a-half years left on his Parkhead contract, the Bhoys should be able to command a sizeable fee for the 23-year-old.

AS reported earlier this week that West Ham had made an offer to loan Diop, who is currently on loan to his former club Celta Vigo.

The Celta deal is said to contain a purchase option of around £11.8 million, which is similar to what West Ham could expect.

Celtic, though, are likely to favour a permanent transfer for Ntcham.

The Bhoys have already added one midfielder, Ismaila Soro, to their squad this month, but allowed another one, Eboue Koussi, to leave.

Celtic fans - what sort of player would West Ham be getting in Ntcham?