'Needs dropping', 'problem': Some West Brom fans slate £3m player's 'absolutely awful' display

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion returned to The Hawthorns with just one win from their last eight.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on their side's poor display last night and Romaine Sawyers' performance came under criticism.

The 28-year-old had a shift to forget in Tuesday night's 2-1 loss away at Cardiff, a largely anonymous performance where he failed to have any meaningful attacking impact.

Boyhood West Brom fan Sawyers arrived to The Hawthorns to much fanfare last summer for a reported £3million fee (West London Sport).

He has been an ever-present for Slaven Bilic, making 27 Championship appearances, and has put in numerous great displays over the season, but he has struggled of late.

Here is what some of the Baggies faithful have been saying on social media about the midfielder's display;

Sawyers as per not crossed the halfway line WBA — colbert fitzpatrick (@ColbertFitz) January 28, 2020

Don't care what people say one of the big factors in our poor form is sawyers performances, started the season well but has been poor for two months!! No better tonight #wba — Chris Williams (@chr1s_williamsc) January 28, 2020

Sawyers needs dropping, this is absolutely awful yet again — Mitch Sprigg (@wba_mitch) January 28, 2020

Sawyers is the problem. — Psalm 23 ❤ (@wba_tommo) January 28, 2020

Sawyers needs dropping imo #wba — Ben Payne (@BenPayne7) January 28, 2020

Livermore and sawyers playing exactly the same role no creativity from any of them #wba — David Devere (@tamworthbaggie) January 28, 2020

Albion's performance summed up in a nutshell. Sawyers lies down on the ball and hopes for a free kick. That's as inventive as we've been all game. #wba. #awful — Baggie for life (@JonnyThrostle) January 28, 2020

Sawyers needs dropping, need battlers not bottlers at the moment. Steal of the season? Hardly #wba — Kieron Norton (@kiowba) January 28, 2020

Cardiff took the lead early in the second half through Callum Paterson, who pounced on a rebound, but West Brom drew level when substitute Charlie Austin converted a penalty after Jazz Richards had fouled Felipe Krovinovic.

However, the game was settled by Lee Tomlin's free kick, which meant West Brom left the Welsh capital with just one win from eight and, coupled with Leeds' comeback win over Millwall, a drop to second place in the Championship table behind Marcelo Bielsa's side.