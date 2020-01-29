Quick links

'Needs dropping', 'problem': Some West Brom fans slate £3m player's 'absolutely awful' display

A dejected Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match having lost 2-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff...
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion returned to The Hawthorns with just one win from their last eight.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on their side's poor display last night and Romaine Sawyers' performance came under criticism.

The 28-year-old had a shift to forget in Tuesday night's 2-1 loss away at Cardiff, a largely anonymous performance where he failed to have any meaningful attacking impact.

Boyhood West Brom fan Sawyers arrived to The Hawthorns to much fanfare last summer for a reported £3million fee (West London Sport).

 

 

He has been an ever-present for Slaven Bilic, making 27 Championship appearances, and has put in numerous great displays over the season, but he has struggled of late.

Here is what some of the Baggies faithful have been saying on social media about the midfielder's display;

Cardiff took the lead early in the second half through Callum Paterson, who pounced on a rebound, but West Brom drew level when substitute Charlie Austin converted a penalty after Jazz Richards had fouled Felipe Krovinovic.

However, the game was settled by Lee Tomlin's free kick, which meant West Brom left the Welsh capital with just one win from eight and, coupled with Leeds' comeback win over Millwall, a drop to second place in the Championship table behind Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

