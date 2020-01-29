Warcraft 3 Reforged: How to get a refund from Blizzard

How to try and get a refund from Blizzard for Warcraft 3 Reforged.

Warcraft 3 Reforged has only been fully released for less than 24-hours and already people are requesting refunds. It's admittedly not hard to see why as, despite being prettier than its original self, it's plagued by a lot of problems including the inability to create or join sessions, plus the cutscenes from Blizzcon 2018 have been completely scrapped.

Announced at Blizzcon 2018 as a Reforged remaster, people have quickly begun to claim that today's Warcraft 3 is nothing more than just a reskin. And, if you share that viewpoint, you most probably aren't happy with the final product that you paid for.

While it's true that the game's kinks will eventually be ironed out through patches, if you were expecting four-plus hours of newly made cutscenes you will forever be disappointed. And, if this is the case, then you may as well at least try to get a refund no matter how unlikely it is to happen.

WARCRAFT 3 REFORGED: Scrapped cutscenes and other downgrades from Blizzcon 2018

How to get a refund for Warcraft 3 Reforged

You can try to get a refund for Warcraft 3 Reforged by visiting Blizzard Support.

Once you've made your way over to there, you'll then want to select Warcraft 3 Reforged which is sandwiched between Diablo IV and Heroes Of The Storm.

Contact Support in the upper right corner needs to be selected next, and then you'll need to choose 'I would rather categorize the issue'.

This will allow you to then select Payments followed by Request a refund. You will be prompted to sign into your account after clicking Continue.

After all of this, you'll then be able to select your purchase to complete the refund request. If it says None of your orders are eligible (which it most likely will), click 'I still need help'.

Here you will need to send a Web Ticket which requires you to enter your Order ID. You can find it in the transactions area of your account.

Once your Order ID is entered, provide an explanation as to why you are requesting a refund. Don't be hostile and expletive, just explain that the game is plagued with technical faults, that it's not what you were expecting, or whatever other reasons you justly want a refund for.

DEFEAT SCREEN BUG: And other Warcraft 3 Reforged issues explained

While few have claimed to be successful in their efforts at getting a refund, it's unlikely that most will be as fortunate. Still, it doesn't hurt to try.