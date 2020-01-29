Warcraft 3 Reforged: Downgraded from Blizzcon 2018 with scrapped cutscenes, claims fans

Fans who have bought Warcraft 3 Reforged are claiming that it's a downgrade from Blizzcon 2018 thanks primarily to scrapped cut-scenes.

Warcraft 3 Reforged has only just fully released and already some fans are requesting refunds. This is because of some technical issues including lag and the inability to create/join sessions, as well as because some are under the impression that the game has been significantly downgraded from its Blizzcon 2018 reveal. This is due to unfulfilled promises such as cinematic cutscenes which have been scrapped.

Announced back at Blizzcon 2018, Warcraft 3 Reforged was hyped up as a full remaster of the beloved instalment. While it's undeniably a lot prettier than its former self, fans have begun to claim that it's just a reskin.

Whether you agree with that viewpoint or not, a lot of fans are not happy with the release in its current state.

really depressed about how shit wc3 reforged is



warcraft 3 was always something i'd go back to when my main PC exploded or i lost internet. now they've forced an update on vanilla wc3 and gave it the notoriously awful reforged UI, removed a ton of features and broke the game — tsu (@thundermont) January 29, 2020

Some fans are claiming that Warcraft 3 Reforged is a downgrade from its Blizzcon 2018 reveal.

There's a post on ResetEra which shows that the UI has been reverted back to almost the original, and that ultrawide is - for whatever reason - only supported in windowed fullscreen.

Suggestions of the game having been downgraded are nothing new as even in its beta stage there were complaints about its supposed loss of quality with its graphics.

Accusations regarding its in downgrade in graphics were divisive, though. Some claimed that the evidence was irrefutable, but many responded by saying that the features were temporarily disabled or that a downgrade was visibly non-existent.

While the supposed downgrade in graphics has only upset a few, lots of the community appear to be disappointed about the scrapped cutscenes that were demonstrated at Blizzcon 2018.

Warcraft 3 Reforged was announced at Blizzcon 2018 with new cutscenes.

Unfortunately, these redone cutscenes haven't made it into the final release as demonstrated by the visual comparison above.

This isn't surprising as Blizzard shared back in 2019 that the Blizzcon style cutscenes had been scrapped in favour of the old presentation.

A lot of fans were understandably incensed over Blizzard breaking their promise to deliver "40+ hours of epic gameplay with 4+ hours of reforged in-game cutscenes," and this resulted in a petition being shared online for Blizzard to deliver more than a "reskinned mod".

Although Warcraft 3 Reforged is undeniably prettier than its original form, it's easy to understand why fans feel they were misled. The scrapped cutscenes is disappointing and there are too many issues at the moment to recommend a purchase.