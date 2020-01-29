Warcraft 3 Reforged: Defeat bug ruins launch along with lag and error handling request

The anticipated Warcraft 3 Reforged has fans complaining about lag, error handling request, and a defeat bug which makes it impossible to play the campaign.

Warcraft 3 Reforged was announced back at Blizzcon 2018 and is now available to own and play. Unfortunately, despite being a full remaster of a beloved title, a lot of fans are understandably unhappy with its current state. This is because there has been a flurry complaints about lag, error handling with request, and an intrusive bug that boots players into the defeat screen when attempting to start the campaign.

All of these mishaps and technical problems have resulted in some fans bombarding Blizzard with requests for a refund. Not to mention there have also been accusations that the game has received a massive downgrade because it supposedly doesn't look as good as its 2018 reveal.

While that's an issue that deserves its own spotlight, below you'll discover some of the technical problems people have been complaining about such as the bizarre defeat bug, error handling when attempting to login, and the unfortunately commonplace issue of lag.

Warcraft 3 Reforged defeat screen bug

The Warcraft 3 Reforged defeat screen bug is an issue that reportedly sees the game over screen keep popping up when attempting to play the prologue.

This issue has understandably been complained about on social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter.

wtf #Blizzard warcraft 3 reforged is a complete nightmare, match making still buggy (match found but game doesn't start), campaigns wont start (always gettin an insta defeat screen).. so basically i paid 30€ for nice menu music??#wc3reforged #Warcraft3 — Lightart (@Lightarttv) January 29, 2020

@Warcraft3 Very disappointed, @Blizzard_Ent @BlizzardCS @ATVI_AB You release Warcraft 3 Reforged.

1.) Prologue is instant defeat, cannot play it.

2.) Custom matchmaking doesn't work.

3.) Team invites doesn't work.

4.) Create channel doesn't work.

5.) Can't play with my friends. — Wilmar Luna (@WilmarLuna) January 29, 2020

I'm sure glad it is and it's not bugged. It'd be horrible if your campaign just kicked people to the defeat screen or if there was infinite Versus searches, unplayable custom games, and let's not forget how bad it's be if you couldn't even invite a friend to a team. Oh.. Wait.. — Gene Malvolio (@GMalvolio) January 29, 2020

Warcraft 3 reforged lag and error in handling the request

In addition to the weird and unusual defeat bug, Warcraft 3 Reforged players have also reported being troubled with an 'error in handling request' when attempting to login.

Players have also lambasted the title for its lag and frame-rate, meanwhile others haven't found it easy to play offline due to the game automatically logging them in.

As for the online gameplay, another serious problem for players is not being able to create or join games without being assaulted by errors.

While all of these are problematic in their own way, the defeat bug seems to be the most common amongst the community on Reddit.