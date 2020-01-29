Quick links

'Unbelievable': Gary Rowett makes Leeds admission

Gary Rowett manager of Derby looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Wolverhampton at iPro Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Derby, England.
Leeds United had a cracker with Millwall at Elland Road last night.

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans, as they so often are, were their team's 12th man last night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side produced a stunning second-half performance to come back from two goals down and beat Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road.

A Patrick Bamford double and another from Pablo Hernandez was enough for Leeds on a night which saw them move top of the Championship, after West Brom lost at Cardiff City.

It was Bamford who set the tone for the second-half display by scoring inside three minutes of the restart, and the hosts, roared on by the West Yorkshire faithful, were always going to win from that point on.

 

Speaking to the Lions' Twitter channel afterwards, Rowett acknowledged the role that the home support had in the win, describing them as 'unbelievable', and admitted that the team's 'incredible energy' made it very difficult for his troops to combat.

He said: "As soon as they get the goal, their crowd are unbelievable. They create such a great atmosphere here. You kind of almost knew what was coming and it's quite difficult to stop. They were creating pockets everywhere just because of their intensity. They run with incredible energy for long periods of the game."

These are very true and very classy comments from Rowett.

Leeds and Millwall haven't been the best of friends down the years and although Rowett wasn't there, it still would've been easy for him to deflect attention away from Bielsa's side and their performance and focus on what the visitors did wrong.

But the fact that he acknowledged the 'unbelievable' support and the knock-on effect it had on the Leeds lads is refreshing to hear.

Leeds United fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on March 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

