'Unbelievable': Gary Rowett makes Leeds admission

Leeds United had a cracker with Millwall at Elland Road last night.

Leeds United fans, as they so often are, were their team's 12th man last night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side produced a stunning second-half performance to come back from two goals down and beat Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road.

A Patrick Bamford double and another from Pablo Hernandez was enough for Leeds on a night which saw them move top of the Championship, after West Brom lost at Cardiff City.

It was Bamford who set the tone for the second-half display by scoring inside three minutes of the restart, and the hosts, roared on by the West Yorkshire faithful, were always going to win from that point on.

Speaking to the Lions' Twitter channel afterwards, Rowett acknowledged the role that the home support had in the win, describing them as 'unbelievable', and admitted that the team's 'incredible energy' made it very difficult for his troops to combat.

He said: "As soon as they get the goal, their crowd are unbelievable. They create such a great atmosphere here. You kind of almost knew what was coming and it's quite difficult to stop. They were creating pockets everywhere just because of their intensity. They run with incredible energy for long periods of the game."

These are very true and very classy comments from Rowett.

Leeds and Millwall haven't been the best of friends down the years and although Rowett wasn't there, it still would've been easy for him to deflect attention away from Bielsa's side and their performance and focus on what the visitors did wrong.

But the fact that he acknowledged the 'unbelievable' support and the knock-on effect it had on the Leeds lads is refreshing to hear.