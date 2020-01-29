Transfer hopes are alive for Celtic; Nick Hammond is 'working 24/7'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hasn't ruled out late additions to his squad.

Although everything is quiet on the transfer front for Celtic, manager Neil Lennon has shared that Head of Football Operations Nick Hammond is "working 24/7" right now on recruitment, The Glasgow Times report.

The Hoops boss has moved to temper expectations of big marquee arrivals in the final few days of January but it appears that all hope is not lost for supporters looking for the club to add more depth to Lennon's squad.

Celtic have already signed up striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro to the squad but after Lennon called for a bit of experience added to the side earlier this month (Sky Sports), could the club pull out another signing or two?

As quoted by The Glasgow Times, Lennon said of their efforts: "You have to keep calm. You have to not get yourself into a tizzy and take a step away and have a look and see what’s required.

“It helps that we had a good window last summer. That was very good and I was delighted with it. I can’t guarantee we’ll do any more business this month.

“Sometimes towards the end of a window players become available, but right now it’s all quiet.

"If we can do something, we will. Nick [Hammond] is working 24/7 at the minute."

While it doesn't appear that anything is imminent at Celtic Park, Lennon is clearly keeping his transfer hopes alive right up until Friday's midnight deadline.

Things move quickly at the tail-end of a transfer window and there could be good value out there for Celtic to capitalise on.

The areas that look the best candidates for strengthening right now look like in central defence and on the wings.

Lennon has three first-choice defenders available in Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic but with the latter having a poor injury record (Transfermarkt) and the Celtic boss opting to use a back three on occasion, he could do with more options.

In attack, there's a lack of viable cover for James Forrest with injuries to Mohamed Elyounoussi also taking their toll this season.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all pans out over the next 48 hours or so.