Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld sends message to Christian Eriksen

Tottenham star sealed his exit from the club.

Tottenham Hotspur said goodbye to long serving star Christian Eriksen yesterday, with BBC Sport reporting confirmation of his departure.

Eriksen had played under Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood, Mauricio Pochettino and most recently Jose Mourinho.

He clinched his move to Inter Milan to begin a new chapter in his career.

Top star Toby Alderweireld sent a message to Eriksen wishing him the best of luck for the future.

We have shared so many special memories together at Spurs that I will always cherish. Good luck for the next chapter my friend @ChrisEriksen8 pic.twitter.com/HTF42NFgeS — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 28, 2020

Both Alderweireld and Eriksen headed into this season with expiring contracts.

Alderweireld surprised everybody by agreeing an extension last December, and it was hoped Eriksen may follow.

But as it has seemed all season, his heart was not in it and he wanted a fresh challenge.

Tottenham have given it to him, and received a fair price for a player with just months remaining on his contract.

Now it is time for the club to look forward, and without Eriksen, Spurs might oddly get better.

He is highly talented, but having a player in the dressing room who wants out, can't be good for morale.