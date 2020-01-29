Quick links

Tottenham could accidentally help Arsenal sign a player very soon

Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kyle Walker-Peters (L) wins the ball from Bournemouth's Scottish midfielder Ryan Fraser (C) during the English Premier League football match between...
Arsenal could get an accidental favour from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Cedric Soares controls the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.

It goes without saying that Tottenham Hotspur would never voluntarily help Arsenal to sign a player.

After all, they are bitter North London rivals and animosity between both clubs goes on longer than one of Arsene Wenger's old coats.

Thing is, Tottenham might be about to aid Arsenal in the transfer stakes, albeit inadvertently.

That's because The Daily Mail have reported that Spurs are on the brink of loaning Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

 

The interesting thing here is that the Saints probably wouldn't be signing a right-back if linked-away Cedric Soares was staying at St Mary's beyond Friday.

And who is Soares linked to? Yep, you guessed it - Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are preparing a £5 million move for the Portugal international, who turns 29 in August.

If and when Tottenham do sanction Walker-Peters's loan to the South Coast, it's plausible that the Saints may then offload Soares.

Of course, it obviously doesn't mean that he's destined for the Emirates Stadium when Walker-Peters arrives, but there isn't much point in the Lilywhites loaning their youth product to another Premier League club if they didn't think he was going to play top-flight football, which may indicate that Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect Soares to be there by this weekend.

Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on August 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

