Tottenham could accidentally help Arsenal sign a player very soon

Arsenal could get an accidental favour from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this week.

It goes without saying that Tottenham Hotspur would never voluntarily help Arsenal to sign a player.

After all, they are bitter North London rivals and animosity between both clubs goes on longer than one of Arsene Wenger's old coats.

Thing is, Tottenham might be about to aid Arsenal in the transfer stakes, albeit inadvertently.

That's because The Daily Mail have reported that Spurs are on the brink of loaning Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

The interesting thing here is that the Saints probably wouldn't be signing a right-back if linked-away Cedric Soares was staying at St Mary's beyond Friday.

And who is Soares linked to? Yep, you guessed it - Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are preparing a £5 million move for the Portugal international, who turns 29 in August.

If and when Tottenham do sanction Walker-Peters's loan to the South Coast, it's plausible that the Saints may then offload Soares.

Of course, it obviously doesn't mean that he's destined for the Emirates Stadium when Walker-Peters arrives, but there isn't much point in the Lilywhites loaning their youth product to another Premier League club if they didn't think he was going to play top-flight football, which may indicate that Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect Soares to be there by this weekend.