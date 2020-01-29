Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham and AC Milan fans react to Krzysztof Piatek’s display

John Verrall
Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Sassuolo on December 15, 2019
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, as Jose Mourinho's side eye a striker.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Sassuolo on December 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan fans have been left less than impressed by Krzysztof Piatek’s display last night.

Piatek played over an hour for Milan yesterday, in their 4-2 victory over Torino in the Coppa Italia.

The Spurs target failed to impress during his time on the pitch though, with much of the drama happening after he was subbed off.

 

Milan were drawing 1-1 when Piatek was on, but they went on to win 4-2 in extra time.

If Tottenham’s scouts were watching Piatek’s display then they may not have been too impressed by his performance.

And the reaction to the Polish striker’s performance on social media was not positive.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Goal, Piatek is Tottenham’s main target, as Jose Mourinho’s side search for a forward.

Spurs need a replacement for Harry Kane, who is set to miss the rest of the campaign with injury.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch