Tottenham and AC Milan fans react to Krzysztof Piatek’s display

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, as Jose Mourinho's side eye a striker.

Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan fans have been left less than impressed by Krzysztof Piatek’s display last night.

Piatek played over an hour for Milan yesterday, in their 4-2 victory over Torino in the Coppa Italia.

The Spurs target failed to impress during his time on the pitch though, with much of the drama happening after he was subbed off.

Milan were drawing 1-1 when Piatek was on, but they went on to win 4-2 in extra time.

If Tottenham’s scouts were watching Piatek’s display then they may not have been too impressed by his performance.

And the reaction to the Polish striker’s performance on social media was not positive.

Hoping spurs get Piatek. — ohi (@_ohi_) January 28, 2020

Piątek played in the cup game vs Torino and he was terrible. I think it was his worst game since join Milan. I would take Rebić though but Piątek only on loan #piątek #spurs — Michał Bylicki (@MichalBylicki) January 28, 2020

-Piatek should be sold asap #MilanTorino

-Hakan is decent compared to other players in the squad and potential replacement he should stay for now. — Hisham (@HishamHaD) January 28, 2020

Why is people hating on Ibra man? His been 10x better then Piatek so far. — H•A (@HalBakaaa) January 28, 2020

Watching Milan v Torino



I think Milan fans will think all their Christmases have come at once if they get money for Piatek — Gooders (@RobGooders) January 28, 2020

If Levy watched AC Milan tonight, he will be going straight back with an offer for Piatek at around £3m plus Josh Onomah.



— Craig (@craig_dw) January 28, 2020

Piatek is a donkey, please don't sign him. #COYS — Martin Cassius Frost. (@frostycatt) January 28, 2020

Piatek playing like how Eriksen was for us. Knows he wants out. — G (@GeorgeyBoy1882) January 28, 2020

I'm watching Piatek on BT Sport now. Not impressed me tbh — Dele's Brother (@1Coys69) January 28, 2020

According to Goal, Piatek is Tottenham’s main target, as Jose Mourinho’s side search for a forward.

Spurs need a replacement for Harry Kane, who is set to miss the rest of the campaign with injury.