Quick links

Arsenal

Southampton

Premier League

'They are so desperate': Some fans react after reports Arsenal want their side's player

John Verrall
Cedric Soares controls the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Southampton's Cedric Soares before deadline day.

Cedric Soares controls the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Southampton fans do not appear to be too bothered about the potential of Cedric Soares leaving for Arsenal.

The Daily Telegraph suggest that Arsenal are after the right-back, as they look to strengthen their defence before the deadline.

 

Cedric has just six months left on his deal at Southampton, so he could be available at a cut price.

And Southampton supporters generally seem to be of the opinion that a move to Arsenal could suit everyone involved.

Arsenal have had issues at right-back this season, although Hector Bellerin’s return from injury has helped them more recently.

If Cedric was brought to Arsenal he would at least have Premier League experience, which could reduce the adjustment period needed.

Cedric would have a point to prove at Arsenal though, as his form at Southampton has dipped slightly in recent years.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta so far, but currently sit one place behind the Saints in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch