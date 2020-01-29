'They are so desperate': Some fans react after reports Arsenal want their side's player

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Southampton's Cedric Soares before deadline day.

Southampton fans do not appear to be too bothered about the potential of Cedric Soares leaving for Arsenal.

The Daily Telegraph suggest that Arsenal are after the right-back, as they look to strengthen their defence before the deadline.

Cedric has just six months left on his deal at Southampton, so he could be available at a cut price.

And Southampton supporters generally seem to be of the opinion that a move to Arsenal could suit everyone involved.

Omg Arsenal fan's calling Cedric a brilliant player , they are soooo desperate #SaintsFChttps://t.co/tdXQG5wlZd — ®️️️_⤴️_0️⃣0️⃣ (@RobJ002) January 29, 2020

Arsenal considering a move for Cedric



We can hope... #SaintsFC — Saint Harris (@LHarrisSFC) January 28, 2020

Take the money, he's off in the summer anyway. Might as well get some money for him. #SaintsFC — Together as One (@pennycotton0) January 28, 2020

Selling Cedric for £6m+ makes perfect sense though. No brainer cashing in on a player who was never really good enough before his contract expires. He'll be a decent back-up option for Arsenal who will then be able to move Maitland-Niles to midfield. #saintsfc #afc — James Truscott (@jgtruscott) January 28, 2020

Cedric is a perfect match for Arsenal. Absolute bottle job when it gets tough — jon kennett (@Jgpk28) January 29, 2020

I’ll never know why Cédric is constantly linked with big clubs, he isn’t all that special #saintsfc https://t.co/gMlRb31J3X — Kieran (@KieranKellyyy_) January 28, 2020

Arsenal have had issues at right-back this season, although Hector Bellerin’s return from injury has helped them more recently.

If Cedric was brought to Arsenal he would at least have Premier League experience, which could reduce the adjustment period needed.

Cedric would have a point to prove at Arsenal though, as his form at Southampton has dipped slightly in recent years.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta so far, but currently sit one place behind the Saints in the Premier League table.