The Split series 2 air date: Hannah Stern finally returns to the BBC!

The year is already shaping up nicely for TV enthusiasts.

Fans are eager for The Split series 2 air date after the show teases its return.

The BBC has offered audiences so many terrific TV titles over the years, but one we simply can't wait to see back on screens is this one.

Written and created by Abi Morgan, the legal drama first arrived on screens back in April 2018 and swiftly earned a very satisfied fanbase. The first series boasted exceptional performances from the likes of Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey, Barry Atsma and more. However, it's been far too long since we've seen Nicola Walker's divorce lawyer, Hannah Stern, work her magic across cases.

Luckily for fans, it was renewed for a second series soon after the first aired and production commenced early last year. We can expect both new and familiar faces, but, when can we expect to see them?

The Split series 2 air date

The Split series 2 is set to begin on Tuesday, February 11th 2020, according to IMDb.

It's worth noting that when the first batch of episodes was released in 2018, they would air one every Tuesday, so nothing has changed there, it seems.

The site displays the same date for all episodes, so perhaps those who wish to binge it all in one go will be able to do so over on BBC iPlayer.

Lovely to see @donnaair on TV tonight. Looking forward to the new series of The Split #thesplit #bbcthesplit #donnaair — theteacherswife (@theteacherswif1) January 28, 2020

We have a trailer!

If you haven't already, it's definitely worth giving the brand new trailer a watch.

It gives a snappy taste of what's to come and teases the return of characters we really grew attached to in the first series, without giving away too much.

Check it out below:

Fans are excited for The Split season 2

Adoring audiences have been looking forward to more episodes of The Split for so many months now.

Fortunately, there's not long to wait now! Check out a selection of tweets:

When is The Split season 2 coming out? — Kholwani (@KholwaniL) August 19, 2019

The split was such a open ended ending surely it’ll come back for a season 2, sooo much room for a further story line WOW ACTUALLY SUCH A GOOD BINGE — kaid (@kaidorke) September 24, 2019

This series is addictive- found it on @hulu When is The Split season 2 on TV? @RadioTimes



https://t.co/NQhczVhDof — ChesterCtyRamblings (@ChesCoRamblings) December 17, 2019

