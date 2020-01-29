Quick links

'What a coup': Some fans react to arrival of 'absolutely class' Leicester player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Admiral Muskwe of Leicester in action with Kwasi-Okyere Wriedt of Bayern Muenchen during the Premier League International Cup tie between Leicester City and Bayern Muenchen at Holmes Park...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City have sanctioned a loan move for the Foxes academy ace Admiral Muskwe.

Leicester City have confirmed that Admiral Muskwe has joined Swindon Town on loan for the rest of the season (Leicester website).

The Foxes academy ace will spend the rest of the season with the Robins, who are managed by former Leicester player Richie Wellens.

Muskwe joined the Leicester ranks aged nine and has represented the King Power side at Under-18s and Under-23s level, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

He has been in superb form for Leicester's development squad this season, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 19 appearances and forming a great striking partnership with George Hirst.

 

 

The 21-year-old has helped the Foxes reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the Premier League 2 December Player of the Month.

Muskwe will now be tasked with helping Swindon earn promotion from League Two, the Robins currently sitting two points clear at the top of the table but with the three teams directly below them boasting at least one game in hand.

Here is what some fans - of both Leicester and Swindon plus a Doncaster Rovers supporter - have been saying on social media about the arrival of the Zimbabwe international:

Admiral Muskwe of Leicester City in action with Carl Spellman of Tranmere Rovers and Luke Pilling of Tranmere Rovers during the Leasing.com Trophy third round tie between Tranmere Rovers...

