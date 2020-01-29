'What a coup': Some fans react to arrival of 'absolutely class' Leicester player

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City have sanctioned a loan move for the Foxes academy ace Admiral Muskwe.

Leicester City have confirmed that Admiral Muskwe has joined Swindon Town on loan for the rest of the season (Leicester website).

The Foxes academy ace will spend the rest of the season with the Robins, who are managed by former Leicester player Richie Wellens.

Muskwe joined the Leicester ranks aged nine and has represented the King Power side at Under-18s and Under-23s level, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

He has been in superb form for Leicester's development squad this season, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 19 appearances and forming a great striking partnership with George Hirst.

The 21-year-old has helped the Foxes reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the Premier League 2 December Player of the Month.

Muskwe will now be tasked with helping Swindon earn promotion from League Two, the Robins currently sitting two points clear at the top of the table but with the three teams directly below them boasting at least one game in hand.

Here is what some fans - of both Leicester and Swindon plus a Doncaster Rovers supporter - have been saying on social media about the arrival of the Zimbabwe international:

welcome — IAN (@jiff1967) January 28, 2020

All aboard the HMS Promoted to League One — Conor Garratt (@conorgarratt) January 28, 2020

Yeah, for an unknown youngster he’s hitting goals in premier 2 and andy Leicester’s U23s are second in that. He also scored a lot of important goals in the EFL trophy, so approximate comparison to be made. — MARVELspank (@MARVELspank) January 28, 2020

Decent, out and out striker. Welcome⚪️ — Woody Max Colford (@woodycolford1) January 28, 2020

What a coup ⚽️ — SwindonSparkle (@markfry71) January 28, 2020

Welcome to the club admiral - enjoy your short stay here give me goals goals goals — ᗯᗴᗷᗷIᗴ⚪️ (@stfc24webbie) January 28, 2020

I'm a Doncaster fan and I saw him play for the u23s at the keepmoat in the EFL trophy. He bagged twice and was the best player on the pitch. Hoped we signed him so this is a cracker tbf to you & Wellens — Chazzle (@dealerboy_6) January 28, 2020

Absolutely class player treat him well lads — dj (@DanJ0hn_) January 28, 2020

Good luck Admiral, welcome to the club ⚪️ — John Mchugh (@JohnMch82712253) January 28, 2020