'We have had phone calls': Parkinson speaks out on future of Sunderland player

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has admitted that the Black Cats have received enquiries for Will Grigg, and has not ruled out the prospect of the striker leaving the Stadium of Light before the transfer window shuts.

The 28-year-old joined Sunderland a year ago from Wigan Athletic for a reported £4million fee, the FA ratifying the transfer after the Black Cats' eighth bid for the player was accepted very close to the transfer deadline (BBC Sport).

It was hoped that Grigg, a three-time winner of promotion from League One, would provide the goals needed to fire Sunderland back into the second tier at the first time of asking.

A year on, the Northern Ireland international - contracted to Sunderland until 2022 - remains in single figures in terms of goals scored for the Black Cats - eight in 48 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Kyle Lafferty's arrival at the Stadium of Light has pushed Grigg - who is currently out with a virus - further down the pecking order, though he has missed the last two matchday squads when available.

"I wouldn't say it is 100 percent that something will not happen for Will [in the window], but at the moment it hasn't," Parkinson is quoted by Chronicle Live as saying.

"Will and I have had a good chat this week and if nothing happens, he is happy to stay here and fight for his place and make a contribution. But equally, if someone comes in for him and we can get another player in and it suited all parties...

"If the window closes and Will is still with us, that's great, he'll get on with it and make sure he contributes between now and the end of the season. If something comes up and we feel we can get somebody else in, we'll also look at that. We have had phone calls about Will because he has a proven track record."