Stiliyan Petrov & Paul McGrath react on Twitter to Aston Villa reaching League Cup final

Aston Villa left it late to seal their place in the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night against Leicester City.

Stiliyan Petrov and Paul McGrath have hailed Aston Villa on Twitter after they reached the League Cup final in dramatic fashion against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Both teams went into the match level on scores, but it was Villa who took an early lead in the second-leg tie when Matt Targett's left-footed strike found the back of the net following great work from Jack Grealish.

It was a pretty open game at Villa Park, with Orjan Nyland producing a number of top-class saves for the home team during the first period.

Villa started the second half brightly, but things were level once more after the hour mark when Kelechi Iheanacho scored once again against Villa.

The game was then seemingly heading to a penalty shoot-out before substitutes Ahmed Elmohamady and Trézéguet combined to score a 93rd-minute winner.

This was the reaction from two Villa greats on Twitter, as they were clearly delighted that the Midlands outfit have booked their Wembley ticket once more:

Just so proud of you kids playing out there tonight. Never gave up . Delighted for all our supporters and the club . Aston Villa Fc. Lv the Pride ☘️. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) January 28, 2020

Villa are now getting used to Wembley trips over the years having played the FA Cup semi-finals and finals in 2015. Play-off finals in 2018 and 2019.

Either way, it does seem as though Manchester City, who currently hold a 3-1 lead over Manchester United, will be their opponents on the first week of March.

Pep Guardiola's side put six past Villa earlier this month and another date with Pep's side will be a difficult one but there's no doubt that Dean Smith will back his players.