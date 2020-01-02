Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker DVD release date: Everything we know so far

This latest epic signals the end of an era for Star Wars fans.

It made waves at the end of 2019, but now fans are looking ahead for a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker DVD release date.

What a journey!

1977 was a great year for cinema, with the likes of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Saturday Night Fever, Eraserhead, Suspiria and more destined to become classics. However, there's one film that stands out: George Lucas' first instalment in the now iconic Star Wars franchise.

This is where the Skywalker saga began, with the original trilogy remaining one of cinema's most widely treasured. The prequels were far more divisive, but when J.J. Abrams resurrected the series with The Force Awakens back in 2015, it was monumental.

We've now followed it for three trilogies, and inevitably, the conclusion demands repeat viewing...

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker DVD release date confirmed?

Currently, there is no DVD release date for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, you can already pre-order it on Amazon for £9.99. It's additionally available to order on Blu-ray (£14.99), 3D (£19.99) and 4K (£24.99).

We'll keep our eyes peeled!

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

When can we expect it?

Generally, films are put out on Blu-ray and DVD three months after theatrical release has wrapped.

Being a colossal blockbuster release The Rise of Skywalker remains in cinemas and is likely to stay there across January.

We predict it could surface on DVD in April, but it's likely that a release date will be revealed within the next month. There's lots to unpack, so a home release would certainly be less straining on the wallet!

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

The verdict on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It's always good to gather your initial thoughts and then go into a repeat viewing with an open mind.

However, your first experience of the film can equip you with knowledge of what to look out for. Safe to say, we will return to The Rise of Skywalker even more inquisitive.

As far as first impressions go, it felt like The Last Jedi took a lot of narrative risks that didn't conform to what Abrams wanted for the series when he first imagined it. So, the results of the concluding chapter felt a little too removed from the previous film. When the opening text scrolled across the screen, what we read felt jarring.

SEE ALSO: How to watch the 2020 BRIT Awards

The Emperor's return felt forced due to Snoke's sudden demise, and that's not all. The overall experience wasn't one of exhilaration. Rather, it felt like a chore - for us, and certainly for those involved. It had a lot riding on it, but only time will tell how effectively executed it was. Roll on the next viewing.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?

