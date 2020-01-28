Giovani Lo Celso sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso's Spurs loan has been made permanent.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has sent out his first message to the Spurs fanbase following the huge news regarding his future at N17.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tottenham's social media channels and official website confirmed that Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis had been made permanent.

The Argentina international has signed a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2025 following a permanent switch from the La Liga club for a reported £28.8million fee (Transfermarkt).

Lo Celso arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August and has made 14 Premier League appearances so far, plus a further six in the Champions League and FA Cup (Transfermarkt).

The transfer was announced by Tottenham at the same time as it was confirmed that Denmark international Christian Eriksen had left Spurs, moving to Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9million (BBC Sport).

The news of Lo Celso's permanent signing delighted the Tottenham fanbase, and his Twitter message made clear the feeling is more than mutual:



I'm really excited to officialize my contract with @SpursOfficial and truly gratefull to keep on representing this club. Thanks to everyone who makes #THFC possible, and especially to the fans for the support ⚽ #COYS #2025 ------------------------ pic.twitter.com/zAI0o2u6jm — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) January 28, 2020

Spurs are next in action on Sunday when they host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.