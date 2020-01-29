Quick links

Spurs fans are fuming with what Eriksen has posted on Twitter

John Verrall
Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Christian Eriksen's departure from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan was confirmed yesterday.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are not happy with Christian Eriksen, after he failed to mention them in his message on Twitter.

Eriksen’s departure from Tottenham was confirmed yesterday, with the playmaker opting to join Inter Milan.

The Danish international had spent seven years with Tottenham, but he did not even acknowledge them in his first post on social media since his departure.

And Tottenham fans were not impressed by Eriksen’s message.

Eriksen has been heavily criticised by Tottenham supporters in his final few months at the club, with the 27-year-old falling completely out of favour.

Eriksen made not secret of his desire to leave Tottenham and his performances were well short of his best over his final year at the club. 

The midfielder’s time at Spurs will ultimately be reflected as a very positive one, though.

For the bulk of his time in North London Eriksen was a key player in Tottenham’s team, and he remains one of the finest players they have had in the Premier League era.

