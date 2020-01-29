Spurs fans are fuming with what Eriksen has posted on Twitter

Christian Eriksen's departure from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan was confirmed yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are not happy with Christian Eriksen, after he failed to mention them in his message on Twitter.

Eriksen’s departure from Tottenham was confirmed yesterday, with the playmaker opting to join Inter Milan.

The Danish international had spent seven years with Tottenham, but he did not even acknowledge them in his first post on social media since his departure.

So happy and excited to start this new adventure with you all! #forzainter ⚫️ https://t.co/Z2bMsOpj69 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 28, 2020

And Tottenham fans were not impressed by Eriksen’s message.

Spurs fans waiting for their thank you message like pic.twitter.com/gaLHTLw2Kc — Marc ⚽ (@marc_ba12) January 28, 2020

Not acknowledging Spurs and the fans is classless from you tbh Christian. We weren’t the ones holding you at the club but we were the ones who needed you to show up and who would’ve appreciated a goodbye. Best of luck with your future — Carly (@c4rlybear) January 28, 2020

Not even a Thank you? — ً (@thfcmat) January 28, 2020

Nothing to say to Tottenham?



Wow.



I know how it ended but we all weren't against yoh — Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) January 28, 2020

Could've atleast said goodbye to us fans after 6.5 years with us — Mohammad ⚪ (@KKane177) January 28, 2020

Where’s your goodbye message to all of us spurs fans? — Tristan Tardieu (@TTlads) January 28, 2020

You not going to thank the spurs fans? — N A T H (@NathanWyle) January 28, 2020

Eriksen has been heavily criticised by Tottenham supporters in his final few months at the club, with the 27-year-old falling completely out of favour.

Eriksen made not secret of his desire to leave Tottenham and his performances were well short of his best over his final year at the club.

The midfielder’s time at Spurs will ultimately be reflected as a very positive one, though.

For the bulk of his time in North London Eriksen was a key player in Tottenham’s team, and he remains one of the finest players they have had in the Premier League era.