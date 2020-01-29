What is the song at the end of Silent Witness? Episode 8's emotional ending leaves fans teary-eyed

Silent Witness fans were left teary-eyed by the most recent episode.

Music can often be a crucial component of a film of TV show.

Finding the right tune or piece of music can elevate what we're watching on-screen, while an ill-fitting song can totally ruin the experience.

Fans of BBC drama Silent Witness were on the receiving end of the former last night (January 28th) as the ending of series 23's episode 8 left many fans on the verge of years.

The ending of Silent Witness episode 8

While there was the customary murder to unravel, episodes 7 and 8 of Silent Witness deviated into the personal life of Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) as her ageing mother is in need of some urgent care.

It's tragically revealed that Clarissa's mother, Penny, who already suffers from dementia, has now been diagnosed with cancer.

In the final few moments of the episode, the pair share a beautifully heart-warming moment and are played out by a suitably emotional song.

What's the song?

The song in question is Killing Me by British musician Luke Sital-Singh. Killing Me was released in 2017 as a single as well as a track on Luke's album Time is a Riddle.

It really is a beautiful song and fits the scene in Silent Witness perfectly with its slow pace and emotional lyrics.

You can listen to the song in full in the video below.

Fans react to the emotional ending

It's safe to say that the ending was well-received by Silent Witness fans who took to social media to tearily praise the episode and song choice.

One Twitter user wrote: "Just caught up on #SilentWitness I'm still crying. What a beautiful if devastating ending. Loved it"

While another added: "What a superb episode of Silent Witness tonight. Such an emotional ending for Clarissa, Liz Carr was wonderful."

And finally, this fan summed up their feelings perfectly in gif form:

Silent Witness series 23 concludes with episodes 9 and 10 next week which are expected to air on February 3rd and 4th respectively.