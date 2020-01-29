Some Leeds fans rave about star Bielsa played in new position against Millwall

Leeds United ran out 3-2 winners over Millwall, with Marcelo Bielsa's side making an impressive comeback.

Leeds United fans have praised Mateusz Klich for his performance in their 3-2 victory over Millwall yesterday.

Klich was the man tasked with filling in for Kalvin Phillips, as he was given a deeper role in Leeds midfield.

The Polish international is more renowned for his attacking ability rather than his defensive quality, but he thrived in Phillips’s absence yesterday.

Klich was always an option for his Leeds teammates, as he dictated the game from the centre of the pitch.

And Leeds supporters have heaped praise on the Polish international on social media.

Klich Picking the ball up from a deeper role he was much more effective. He was immense tonight #lufc — Aram (@AramLeeds) January 28, 2020

Special mention to Mateusz Klich who absolutely ran that second half for #LUFC.



Shame he couldn’t cap it off with a goal but he was still immense throughout in a deeper role — Kristian Smith (@KrisSmith98) January 28, 2020

Klich was best player by a mile today, dallas looked lost — Kieran Pilbeam (@PillyLUFC) January 28, 2020

Second half was class, Klich looked much better in that position. Great win — Holly (@holly_lufc) January 28, 2020

By the way....how good was Klich tonight? When everyone was poor in the first half he was the one driving us forward. Absolutely monster in there....but that finish though #lufc — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) January 28, 2020

Best player on the pitch tonight Klich, long may it continue — Terry Moore (@Tezmoore_Lufc) January 28, 2020

Thought Klich was superb in the “Phillips” role tonight #lufc @Cli5hy — Dan Prowse (@Prowsey_14) January 29, 2020

Leeds’ victory over Millwall was anything but straightforward yesterday.

The Whites fell 2-0 down early on, but showed brilliant powers of recovery to come back and take the three points.

Patrick Bamford scored a brace and Pablo Hernandez also hit one, as Leeds climbed back to the top of the Championship table.