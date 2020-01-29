Quick links

Some Leeds fans rave about star Bielsa played in new position against Millwall

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United ran out 3-2 winners over Millwall, with Marcelo Bielsa's side making an impressive comeback.

Leeds United fans have praised Mateusz Klich for his performance in their 3-2 victory over Millwall yesterday.

Klich was the man tasked with filling in for Kalvin Phillips, as he was given a deeper role in Leeds midfield.

 

The Polish international is more renowned for his attacking ability rather than his defensive quality, but he thrived in Phillips’s absence yesterday.

Klich was always an option for his Leeds teammates, as he dictated the game from the centre of the pitch.

And Leeds supporters have heaped praise on the Polish international on social media.

Leeds’ victory over Millwall was anything but straightforward yesterday.

The Whites fell 2-0 down early on, but showed brilliant powers of recovery to come back and take the three points.

Patrick Bamford scored a brace and Pablo Hernandez also hit one, as Leeds climbed back to the top of the Championship table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

