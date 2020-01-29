Quick links

Rumoured Leeds and West Brom target 'cannot understand' why boss blocked move after bids

Harold Moukoudi was linked with several English clubs, including Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

The rumoured Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion target Harold Moukoudi cannot understand his manager's decision to block a move to England this month, reports Actu Cameroon.

Moukoudi - was linked with Burnley, Derby County and Stoke City, as well as Leeds and West Brom, by L'Equipe - has only appeared six times since September for his current employers, Saint-Etienne.

But even so, it is claimed that Les Verts' boss Claude Puel did not wish to part with the centre-back when approaches arrived from English clubs to take him on loan.

 

And according to Actu Cameroon, Moukoudi 'would not have said no to testing himself' on this side of the Channel.

Whether Leeds or West Brom were among those who made contact over Moukoudi is not clear.

The Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa claimed this week that the Whites' winter business is done.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on August 17, 2019...

But West Brom could soon have a vacancy at the back, with Crystal Palace set to prise Nathan Ferguson away from The Hawthorns, according to Sky.

