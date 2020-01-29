Quick links

Reported Tottenham target once told Spurs star to join him at Arsenal

Shane Callaghan
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the ex-Arsenal marksman.

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium on November 29, 2017 in London, England.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Spurs are in the market for another hitman after losing Harry Kane until April with a hamstring injury.

And according to 90 Min, Tottenham have turned their attention toward the Chelsea attacker, who spent five-and-a-half years on the red half of the North London divide.

The 33-year-old has scored some goals for Arsenal against the Lilywhites in the past, but if Tottenham fans dislike him it might be for more personal reasons.

 

Back in 2014, Giroud, who had been at the Emirates Stadium for two years at that point, admitted to Telefoot that he and Laurent Koscielny had asked Lloris to cross the North London divide and join the Gunners, then under Arsene Wenger.

He said: "Have I asked him to join Arsenal? Yes, I have with Lolo. He would have liked to, he would quite like to."

Stuff like that is never going to go down well with Tottenham fans, especially given that Sol Campbell made that very transfer back in 2001 in a decision that will make the former England defender a villainous figure among  the Spurs support for all eternity.

But they might forgive Giroud if he proves to be an adequate back-up for Kane, but it must be noted right now that it seems unlikely Chelsea would let the Frenchman join one of their top-four rivals.

Hugo Lloris of Tottrenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

