Reported Tottenham target once told Spurs star to join him at Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the ex-Arsenal marksman.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Spurs are in the market for another hitman after losing Harry Kane until April with a hamstring injury.

And according to 90 Min, Tottenham have turned their attention toward the Chelsea attacker, who spent five-and-a-half years on the red half of the North London divide.

The 33-year-old has scored some goals for Arsenal against the Lilywhites in the past, but if Tottenham fans dislike him it might be for more personal reasons.

Back in 2014, Giroud, who had been at the Emirates Stadium for two years at that point, admitted to Telefoot that he and Laurent Koscielny had asked Lloris to cross the North London divide and join the Gunners, then under Arsene Wenger.

He said: "Have I asked him to join Arsenal? Yes, I have with Lolo. He would have liked to, he would quite like to."

Stuff like that is never going to go down well with Tottenham fans, especially given that Sol Campbell made that very transfer back in 2001 in a decision that will make the former England defender a villainous figure among the Spurs support for all eternity.

But they might forgive Giroud if he proves to be an adequate back-up for Kane, but it must be noted right now that it seems unlikely Chelsea would let the Frenchman join one of their top-four rivals.