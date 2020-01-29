Report: Two struggling Rodgers signings could leave Celtic this week

Celtic have managed to streamline Neil Lennon's squad already but more could be on their way.

Celtic duo Marian Shved and Vakoun Bayo are candidates to be loaned out in the final few days of the transfer window, The Scottish Daily Mail reports (29/01 print edition, page 76).

The Hoops have already managed to move on Scott Sinclair, Jack Hendry and Eboue Kouassi this month either on loan or on a permanent basis, alongside a number of younger players.

The report states that more could be on their way before Friday's midnight deadline, with Shved and Bayo potentially finding a temporary home in the second half of the season.

On the face of things it would make perfect sense for both to secure a loan.

Shved's struggles

Marian Shved signed a pre-contract at the club last January when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge but after joining up with the squad in the summer has barely had a chance in Neil Lennon's team.

To date, he's managed to make just two substitute appearances and hasn't even appeared in an 18-man matchday squad since October.

He really needs to get some regular week-to-week action under his belt or risks stagnating completely.

Lack of Bayo impact

Similarly, Ivorian Vakoun Bayo looks further than ever from getting regular game time at Celtic. Another who signed during Rodgers' last transfer window at the club, he's not shown anything to suggest he can displace Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Although he's made more appearances than Shved, with 14 in total, only two of them have come from the start of a match.

He hasn't been named in a starting eleven since September but did come off the bench against Kilmarnock last week.

With Leigh Griffiths showing scoring form recently and Patryk Klimala also coming into the club, it's hard to see where the 23-year-old fits in right now and it'd be best for him to get a regular run of games elsewhere.

If the duo can both find a bit of form, either in the Scottish Premiership or abroad, it could help prove to Lennon they deserve a renewed chance to impress in the summer when things reset.