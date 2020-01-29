Report: Two clubs now want to buy Pellegrini signing from West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez could be offloaded by David Moyes, who reportedly wants rid of the midfielder.

According to a report on Football London, West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez is wanted by two Spanish clubs now.

David Moyes wants to offload Sanchez, as West Ham look to drum up interest in the Colombian.

Sanchez has fallen out of favour at West Ham and his last performance for the club was disastrous.

The experienced midfielder had to be hooked off at half-time in West Ham’s FA Cup game against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, as Moyes’s side slipped to defeat.

Sanchez was signed by Manuel Pellegrini back in 2018, but he has failed to have a positive impact at the London Stadium.

The 33-year-old has lacked the mobility required to play in the Premier League, and has often been criticised by the West Ham crowd.

The time now appears right for Sanchez to leave, as Moyes looks to make room for new additions who could help West Ham in their battle against the drop.