Report: Two clubs now want to buy Pellegrini signing from West Ham

Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez could be offloaded by David Moyes, who reportedly wants rid of the midfielder.

According to a report on Football London, West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez is wanted by two Spanish clubs now.

David Moyes wants to offload Sanchez, as West Ham look to drum up interest in the Colombian.

Sanchez has fallen out of favour at West Ham and his last performance for the club was disastrous.

 

The experienced midfielder had to be hooked off at half-time in West Ham’s FA Cup game against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, as Moyes’s side slipped to defeat.

Sanchez was signed by Manuel Pellegrini back in 2018, but he has failed to have a positive impact at the London Stadium.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United talks to Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London...

The 33-year-old has lacked the mobility required to play in the Premier League, and has often been criticised by the West Ham crowd.

The time now appears right for Sanchez to leave, as Moyes looks to make room for new additions who could help West Ham in their battle against the drop.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

